BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and provide an operational update, including indications regarding the performance and outlook of the business. The conference call will be a live audio webcast available at investor.wkkellogg.com.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT on that day the company will release final operating results and the following documents on the company's website (investor.wkkellogg.com): press release, financial tables, any required non-GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. A question-and-answer session with analysts will follow the company's prepared remarks. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A will be in listen-only mode.

A rebroadcast will be available later that day, and up for at least 90 days thereafter at investor.wkkellogg.com.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com .

