Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln offer from Fortress Investment Group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons has agreed a
takeover offer from Fortress Investment Group, which values
Britain's fourth largest supermarket operator at 6.3 billion
pounds ($8.7 billion).
The offer from Fortress, which is backed by Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, exceeds
the 5.52 billion pound proposal from U.S. private equity firm
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), which Morrisons rejected on
June 19, saying it was far too low.
Under the terms of the deal, Morrisons shareholders will
receive 254 pence a share, comprising 252 pence in cash and a 2
pence cash dividend.
Morrisons, which trails UK market leader Tesco,
Sainsbury's and Asda in annual sales, said the offer
represents a premium of 42% to its closing share price of 178
pence on June 18 - the last business day before CD&R's proposal.
Shares in Morrisons closed on Friday at 243 pence, valuing
the business at 5.8 billion pounds.
Fortress is a global investment manager with about $53
billion in assets under management as of March.
Morrisons said an initial unsolicited proposal was received
from Fortress on May 4 at 220 pence a share. This offer was not
made public.
Fortress then made four subsequent proposals before its
offer reached a total value of 254 a share on June 5.
($1 = 0.7235 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)