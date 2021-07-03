Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln takeover by Fortress-led group

07/03/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Fortress-led group offers 254 pence a share

* Tops CD&R's proposal of 230 pence

* Some investors want 270 pence

* Morrisons says Fortress would be suitable owner

* Fortress says it will be 'good steward'

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons has agreed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that values Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion) and tops a rival offer from a U.S. private equity firm.

The offer from Fortress, along with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, exceeds a 5.52 billion pound unsolicited proposal from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), which Morrisons rejected on June 19.

However, it was less than the 6.5 billion pounds asked for by top 10 Morrisons investor JO Hambro last week.

Shareholders will get to vote on the Fortress offer, which gives the supermarket chain an enterprise value of 9.5 billion pounds once its net debt of 3.2 billion is taken into account.

Under British takeover rules CD&R has until July 17 to come back with a firm offer. CD&R declined to comment.

Analysts have also speculated that other private equity groups and Amazon, which has a partnership deal with Morrisons, could enter the fray in a potential bidding war.

The Fortress deal underlines the growing appetite from private funds for British supermarket chains, which are seen as attractive because of their cash generation and freehold assets.

"We have looked very carefully at Fortress' approach, their plans for the business and their overall suitability as an owner of a unique British food-maker and shopkeeper with over 110,000 colleagues and an important role in British food production and farming," said Morrisons Chairman Andrew Higginson.

"It's clear to us that Fortress has a full understanding and appreciation of the fundamental character of Morrisons."

'GOOD STEWARDS'

Fortress, an independently-operated subsidiary of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, is a global investment manager with about $53 billion in assets under management as of March. It purchased British wine seller Majestic Wine in 2019.

"We are committed to being good stewards of Morrisons to best serve its stakeholder groups, and the wider British public, for the long term," said managing partner Joshua A. Pack.

But Britain's opposition Labour Party called for close scrutiny from the government.

"Ministers must urgently work with Morrisons and the consortium to ensure that crucial commitments to protect the workforce and the pension scheme are legally binding, and met," said Labour's spokeswoman on business Seema Malhotra.

Fortress intends to retain Morrisons' Bradford, northern England, headquarters and its existing management team led by CEO David Potts and execute its existing strategy. Material store sale and leaseback transactions are not planned.

Potts would make 9.2 million pounds by selling his shares to Fortress, while chief operating officer Trevor Strain would pocket 3.6 million pounds.

Under the terms of the deal, which Morrisons' board is recommending to shareholders, investors would receive 254 pence a share - 252 pence in cash and a 2 pence special cash dividend. CD&R's proposal was 230 pence a share.

Morrisons started out as an egg and butter merchant in 1899. It now only trails UK market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda in annual sales.

Morrisons owns 85% of its nearly 500 stores and has 19 mostly freehold manufacturing sites. It is unique among British supermarkets in making over half of the fresh food it sells.

It said the Fortress offer represented a premium of 42% to its closing share price of 178 pence on June 18 - the day before CD&R's proposal. The stock closed at 243 pence on Friday.

FIVE PROPOSALS

Morrisons said an initial unsolicited proposal was received from Fortress on May 4 at 220 pence a share. This offer was not made public. Fortress then made four subsequent proposals before it offered a total value of 254 a share on June 5.

The bids for Morrisons follow February's purchase by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital of a majority stake in Asda from Walmart. The deal valued Asda at 6.8 billion pounds.

That transaction followed Sainsbury's failure to take over Asda after an agreed deal was blocked by Britain's competition regulator in 2019.

In April, Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky raised his stake in Sainsbury's to almost 10%, igniting bid speculation.

($1 = 0.7235 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.27% 3510.98 Delayed Quote.7.80%
J SAINSBURY PLC -0.07% 272 Delayed Quote.20.62%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.11% 7812 End-of-day quote.-3.05%
TESCO PLC 0.67% 224.6 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -0.50% 240.3 Delayed Quote.35.21%
All news about WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
03:11aBritain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln takeover by Fortress-led group
RE
02:17aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln offer from Fortr..
RE
07/02FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
DJ
07/02MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
AQ
07/02WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : UK's Business Select Committee's Chair Shares Concer..
MT
07/01WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : UK lawmaker writes to regulator over Morrisons bid c..
RE
07/01MAN GROUP PLC  : Form 8.3 - Morrison (WM) Supermarket plc
AQ
07/01WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : Morrisons Investor Says CD&R Should Boost Takeover B..
MT
06/30UK's food retail growth to slow sharply in short term -IGD
RE
06/30FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 067 M 24 980 M 24 980 M
Net income 2022 346 M 478 M 478 M
Net Debt 2022 2 503 M 3 461 M 3 461 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 5 768 M 7 957 M 7 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 239,80 GBX
Average target price 211,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rooney Anand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC35.21%7 772
WALMART INC.-2.80%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION3.14%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-4.38%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.30%30 391
THE KROGER CO.20.81%29 299