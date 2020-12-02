Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Britain's Morrisons follows Tesco in paying business rates during pandemic

12/02/2020 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Morrisons supermarket is seen in Weybridge

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday joined market leader Tesco in deciding to pay government business rates for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the British government exempted all retailers from paying the tax on their store networks for the 2020/21 year to help them get through the crisis.

Britain's supermarket groups have performed well during the pandemic but have been criticised by lawmakers and media for paying shareholders dividends whilst receiving taxpayer money in the form of property tax relief.

They justified taking the relief because of the huge costs they incurred in feeding the nation during the crisis.

However, earlier on Wednesday, Tesco said it would repay the 585 million pounds it has claimed because some of the risks of the crisis were now behind it and returning the money was "the right thing to do."

That stance put pressure on rivals to do the same.

Morrisons, the UK's fourth largest grocer, later committed to paying business rates for the coronavirus period in full.

It said the total amount to be paid will be 274 million pounds ($366 million) of which 230 million pounds relates to its 2020/21 financial year.

Morrisons said it now expected direct COVID-19 costs to be around 270 million pounds, about 40 million pounds more than its estimate in September.

Excluding the business rates payment Morrisons still expected 2020/21 underlying pretax profit in line with its expectations.

The group also plans to pay a special dividend of 4.00 pence per share to shareholders in January. The payment relates to the second half of its 2019/20 year, which pre-dates the crisis.

It forecast 2020/21 year-end net debt to be around 1.7 billion pounds and said it had no plans to pay a special dividend for that year.

"We are grateful for the government's swift action at the start of the pandemic which enabled the whole sector to face squarely into the challenges and disruption caused by COVID-19," said CEO David Potts.

Morrisons shares closed down 2.3%, while Tesco's were down 1.9%.

Shares in Sainsbury's were down 2.9%.

Sainsbury's and Walmart owned Asda declined to comment.

Clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer said it has no plans to return the relief. M&S claimed business rates relief of 83.7 million pounds ($111.4 million) in its first half to Sept. 26 and can claim for its second half too.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC -2.87% 209.9 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
TESCO PLC -1.92% 224.5 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
WALMART INC. -1.40% 150.52 Delayed Quote.28.44%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -2.27% 178.65 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
All news about WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
03:12pBritain's Morrisons follows Tesco in paying business rates during pandemic
RE
08:32aTesco's repayment of pandemic tax relief puts pressure on rivals
RE
12/01WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons launches Christmas food bank and toy donati..
PU
12/01WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Home Deliv-Merry! Morrisons £20 Christmas Dinner Deli..
PU
12/01Amazon delves deeper into voice recognition, call-center work as COVID-19 dri..
RE
11/27WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons Helps Egg Farmers Create Biodiverse Farmlan..
PU
11/19Aldi UK accelerates online push with ramp-up of Deliveroo trial
RE
11/17Christmas comes early for Britain's Asda during pandemic
RE
11/17Christmas comes early for Britain's Asda during pandemic
RE
11/12UK discounter B&M thrives in pandemic as earnings double
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 624 M 23 541 M 23 541 M
Net income 2021 324 M 433 M 433 M
Net Debt 2021 2 362 M 3 155 M 3 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 5,92%
Capitalization 4 289 M 5 723 M 5 729 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 98 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 199,00 GBX
Last Close Price 182,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer
Paula Anne Vennells Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC-8.51%5 894
SYSCO CORPORATION-14.16%37 402
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.65%34 930
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.53%30 043
TESCO PLC-10.31%29 921
KROGER13.87%25 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ