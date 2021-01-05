Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

British grocery sales hit record 11.7 billion stg in December - Kantar

01/05/2021 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shopper passes christmas trees for sale at Tesco supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - December was the busiest month ever for British supermarkets as tightening COVID-19 restrictions and the closure of restaurants, bars and cafés meant shoppers spent 11.7 billion pounds on groceries, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said take-home grocery sales rose 11.4% year-on-year over the 12 weeks to Dec. 27 - a period spanning both the November national lockdown in England and Christmas.

"December is always an incredibly busy time for supermarkets, but take-home grocery shopping is usually supplemented by celebrations in restaurants, pubs and bars - with 4 billion (pounds) spent on food and drink, excluding alcohol, out of the home during the normal festive month," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

"This year, almost all those meals were eaten at home and retailers stepped up monumentally to meet the surge in demand," he said.

Kantar said digital orders accounted for 12.6% of grocery spend during December, compared with 7.4% in December 2019.

Morrisons was the best performer of Britain's big four grocers with sales up 13.1% year-on-year over the 12 weeks. Its market share moved up by 0.1 percentage points to 10.4%, its highest level since June 2019.

Market leader Tesco saw sales growth of 11.1%, followed by No. 2 Sainsbury's with growth of 10.7%.

Walmart-owned Asda, the No. 3, was again the laggard with growth of 7.8%.

Kantar said grocery inflation was 1.3% for the 12-week period, with prices rising fastest in markets such as canned colas, fresh pork and chilled deserts while falling in vegetables, fresh beef and bread.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC -0.40% 224.8 Delayed Quote.0.22%
TESCO PLC 0.80% 238.5 Delayed Quote.2.42%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 0.56% 181.0652 Delayed Quote.2.11%
All news about WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
03:51aBritish grocery sales hit record 11.7 billion stg in December - Kantar
RE
03:37aASTRAZENECA : British supermarket group Morrisons to help with COVID-19 vaccine ..
RE
03:11aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons says supplies are flowing from Europe post ..
RE
02:27aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons' sales rise 8.1% in latest trading period
RE
02:19aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons Registers Fiscal H2 Sales Rise, Affirms FY2..
MT
2020WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : annual sales release
2020WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons colleagues named in queen's new years honou..
PU
2020Britain's fresh food supply at risk until Dover backlog cleared
RE
2020UK supermarkets warn of gaps on shelves if transport links to Europe not rest..
RE
2020UK supermarkets warn of gaps on shelves if transport links to Europe not rest..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 630 M 23 985 M 23 985 M
Net income 2021 233 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2021 2 558 M 3 480 M 3 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 6,36%
Capitalization 4 348 M 5 909 M 5 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 98 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 199,40 GBX
Last Close Price 181,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer
Paula Anne Vennells Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC2.11%5 909
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.78%38 150
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.63%37 825
TESCO PLC2.42%30 801
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.94%29 890
AEON CO., LTD.-1.86%27 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ