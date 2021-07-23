Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc

07/23/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( ) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Wm Morrison Supermarket plc 
23-Jul-2021 / 14:14 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.3 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                                                        The Vanguard Group, 
                                                                                                   Inc. 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor 
and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:            Wm Morrison 
                                                                                                   Supermarket plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity 
of offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 
                                                                                                   21 July 2021 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of 
any other party to the offer?                                                                      N/A 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

                                                                                   10p ordinary 
Class of relevant security: 
 
 
 
 
                                                                                   Interests         Short positions 
 
                                                                                   Number      %     Number       % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                                   103,168,865 4.27% 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 
 
                                                                                   103,168,865 4.27% 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

                           Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security               Number of securities Price per unit 
 
10p ordinary               Sale          37,888               2.65 GBP 
10p ordinary               Purchase      73,334               2.65 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

                  Product       Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                                                            Number of reference  Price per 
security                        e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/  securities           unit 
                  e.g. CFD      reducing a long/short position

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

                                                                                   Type 
Class of      Product          Writing,            Number of securities Exercise                       Option money 
relevant      description e.g. purchasing,         to which option      price per  e.g.         Expiry paid/ received 
security      call option      selling, varying    relates              unit       American,    date   per unit 
                               etc.                                                European 
                                                                                   etc.

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant         Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                                      against                      Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
                          e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

                           Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                               Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
                           e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure 
and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?  NO 
Date of disclosure:  23 July 2021 
Contact name:        Shawn Acker 
Telephone number:    001-610-669-8989

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Wm Morrison Supermarket plc 
TIDM: 
LEI Code:      5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.:  118385 
EQS News ID:   1221374 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221374&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

All news about WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
09:16aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc
DJ
12:13aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Fortress to Weigh Up Morrisons Operations, Structure ..
MT
07/22UK to launch daily COVID tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'
RE
07/22WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons to Vote on Fortress' $8.7 Billion Takeover ..
MT
07/22UK's Morrisons investors to vote next month on Fortress offer
RE
07/21FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc
DJ
07/21MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Morrison (WM) Supermarket plc
AQ
07/20WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Buyout Firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice to Bid for Morris..
MT
07/20MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Morrison (WM) Supermarkets
AQ
07/20FTSE Rises, Anglo American's Share-Price Outlook is Improving
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 117 M 24 931 M 24 931 M
Net income 2022 343 M 472 M 472 M
Net Debt 2022 2 529 M 3 480 M 3 480 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 6 460 M 8 886 M 8 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 267,90 GBX
Average target price 248,45 GBX
Spread / Average Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rooney Anand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC51.06%7 772
WALMART INC.-2.00%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.10%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.36%35 390
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.88%30 391
THE KROGER CO.25.09%29 299