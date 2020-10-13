'Limited evidence' of stockpiling as UK grocery sales rise

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 17 575 M 22 929 M 22 929 M Net income 2021 324 M 422 M 422 M Net Debt 2021 2 360 M 3 079 M 3 079 M P/E ratio 2021 13,2x Yield 2021 5,98% Capitalization 4 139 M 5 411 M 5 400 M EV / Sales 2021 0,37x EV / Sales 2022 0,33x Nbr of Employees 98 000 Free-Float 99,6% Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 196,21 GBX Last Close Price 172,40 GBX Spread / Highest target 28,2% Spread / Average Target 13,8% Spread / Lowest Target -7,19% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer Paula Anne Vennells Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -13.71% 5 411 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 4.92% 34 468 SYSCO CORPORATION -21.11% 34 354 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 10.38% 30 690 TESCO PLC -14.15% 27 886 KROGER 19.46% 26 838