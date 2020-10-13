'Limited evidence' of stockpiling as UK grocery sales rise
0
10/13/2020 | 03:36am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British grocery sales growth accelerated to 10.6% in the four weeks to Oct. 4 as shoppers geared up for new lockdown restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, though there was "limited evidence" of stockpiling, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar said the seven days to Sept. 27 were the busiest since March, but supermarket trips were well below those made just prior to the first national lockdown.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)