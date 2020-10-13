Log in
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
'Limited evidence' of stockpiling as UK grocery sales rise

10/13/2020 | 03:36am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British grocery sales growth accelerated to 10.6% in the four weeks to Oct. 4 as shoppers geared up for new lockdown restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, though there was "limited evidence" of stockpiling, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said the seven days to Sept. 27 were the busiest since March, but supermarket trips were well below those made just prior to the first national lockdown.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.25% 200.93 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
TESCO PLC 0.47% 220.4 Delayed Quote.-14.15%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 1.02% 174.1 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 575 M 22 929 M 22 929 M
Net income 2021 324 M 422 M 422 M
Net Debt 2021 2 360 M 3 079 M 3 079 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 4 139 M 5 411 M 5 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 98 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 196,21 GBX
Last Close Price 172,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer
Paula Anne Vennells Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC-13.71%5 411
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.92%34 468
SYSCO CORPORATION-21.11%34 354
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.38%30 690
TESCO PLC-14.15%27 886
KROGER19.46%26 838
