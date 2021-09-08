Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morrisons in Talks Over Potential Auction to Resolve Bidding War

09/08/2021 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe

Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC said Wednesday that it is in talks over a possible auction to resolve a competitive situation between Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group LLC.

The U.K. grocer said that given neither Fortress's offer of 272 pence ($3.75) a share nor CD&R's offer of 285 pence a share for the company has been declared final, and can both be further increased or otherwise revised, a competitive situation continues to exist.

The company said that its management has engaged with the U.K. Takeover Panel executive together with Fortress and CD&R to begin discussions about an orderly framework to resolve the issue.

Morrisons said that an auction date will be announced by the panel in due course, but that it will held before Oct. 18, when a meeting to proceed with either the Fortress or the CD&R offer has been scheduled.

The grocer said that its management has stressed the wider responsibilities of ownership of the company, including a recognition of the importance of the business to shareholders.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 0237ET

All news about WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
02:38aMorrisons in Talks Over Potential Auction to Resolve Bidding War
DJ
09/07FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
DJ
09/07TransDigm ends $8.7 bln bid battle with Parker for UK's Meggitt
RE
09/06FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc
DJ
09/06WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Wm Morrison Super..
AQ
09/03WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Morrison (Wm.) Supermarkets plc
AQ
09/02FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc
DJ
09/01DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS - Ordinary ..
AQ
09/01WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
AQ
08/30FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 071 M 24 898 M 24 898 M
Net income 2022 339 M 467 M 467 M
Net Debt 2022 2 725 M 3 755 M 3 755 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 7 025 M 9 682 M 9 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 291,10 GBX
Average target price 267,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target -7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rooney Anand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC64.14%9 682
WALMART INC.2.16%410 662
SYSCO CORPORATION3.88%39 502
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.13%37 895
THE KROGER CO.44.80%34 401
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.22.18%34 366