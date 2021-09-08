Morrisons in Talks Over Potential Auction to Resolve Bidding War

By Joe Hoppe

Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC said Wednesday that it is in talks over a possible auction to resolve a competitive situation between Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group LLC.

The U.K. grocer said that given neither Fortress's offer of 272 pence ($3.75) a share nor CD&R's offer of 285 pence a share for the company has been declared final, and can both be further increased or otherwise revised, a competitive situation continues to exist.

The company said that its management has engaged with the U.K. Takeover Panel executive together with Fortress and CD&R to begin discussions about an orderly framework to resolve the issue.

Morrisons said that an auction date will be announced by the panel in due course, but that it will held before Oct. 18, when a meeting to proceed with either the Fortress or the CD&R offer has been scheduled.

The grocer said that its management has stressed the wider responsibilities of ownership of the company, including a recognition of the importance of the business to shareholders.

