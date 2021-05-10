MORRISONS LAUNCHES NEW LOYALTY OFFER

'MY MORRISONS: MAKE GOOD THINGS HAPPEN'

- New scheme offers instant money off rather than points -

Morrisons is evolving its loyalty scheme and launching a new proposition called My Morrisons: Make Good Things Happen.

From today, all savings will be communicated in pounds and will be available to spend immediately so customers will no longer need to save up their points or wait for vouchers.

The instant rewards based scheme will be accompanied by a brand new app that will replace the need to carry a plastic card. Customers who prefer to use a physical card will still be able to use their existing one.

As well as personalised offers, the My Morrisons app will provide a home for all of Morrisons online services including: Morrisons.com, Food Boxes, and Morrisons Cafe Takeaway menu.

In the coming weeks, further features will launch including the opportunity for customers to give back to the community and 'Basket Bonus' surprise and delight rewards.

Customers were first informed about the changes in March 2021 and will have until August 9th to redeem any unclaimed 'Morrisons More Fivers'. They will then have 56 weeks to spend them.

Waseem Haq, Head of Digital Marketing at Morrisons, said: 'The launch of My Morrisons enables us to make good things happen for our customers, rewarding them with instant offers every time they shop at Morrisons. Over the last 12 months, we have seen more and more of our customers use our apps and online services and are so excited to be launching the new My Morrisons app today for customers.'

The My Morrisons App can be downloaded from the Android or Apple stores and then swiped in store to redeem rewards. Customers can register online at www.MyMorrisons.com for the website experience or can continue to use their card for paper vouchers that will be printed at the till when they shop.

Existing Morrisons More card users will need to update their app for the My Morrisons experience.