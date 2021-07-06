Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC
  News
  Summary
    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sainsbury's sales beat expectations in latest quarter

07/06/2021 | 02:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's on Tuesday beat expectations for first-quarter sales though growth did slow sharply reflecting a tough comparison with last year when shoppers stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown.

The group, which trails market leader Tesco in annual sales, said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6% in the 16 weeks to June 26, its fiscal first quarter - versus analysts' average forecast of a fall of 1.7% and a rise of 11.3% in the previous quarter.

Sainsbury's said sales of grocery, general merchandise and clothing were all higher than its expectations throughout the quarter. It said it outperformed competitors and grew market share.

It said it had further tough comparables ahead as pandemic restrictions continue to ease and customer behaviour normalises.

Sainsbury's said it expected to report underlying profit before tax of at least 660 million pounds ($917 million) in the 2021-22 year, up from 356 million pounds in 2020-21.

Shares in Sainsbury's are up 23% so far this year, buoyed by bid speculation.

That started in April when Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky raised his stake to just under 10% and has been fueled over the last two weeks by a bid battle for rival Morrisons.

($1 = 0.7196 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 2.32% 278.3 Delayed Quote.23.37%
TESCO PLC 2.98% 231.3 Delayed Quote.0.04%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 11.32% 267.5 Delayed Quote.50.83%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 050 M 25 063 M 25 063 M
Net income 2022 346 M 480 M 480 M
Net Debt 2022 2 422 M 3 363 M 3 363 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 6 438 M 8 917 M 8 939 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 267,50 GBX
Average target price 222,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rooney Anand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC50.83%7 772
WALMART INC.-2.80%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION3.14%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-4.35%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.71%30 391
THE KROGER CO.20.81%29 299