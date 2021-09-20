Log in
    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
UK meat industry warns some firms have just five days' CO2 supply

09/20/2021 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fresh meat is displayed for sale in a butchers meat counter in Great Yarmouth

LONDON (Reuters) - Some of Britain's meat processors will run out of carbon dioxide within five days, forcing them to halt production, the head of the industry's lobby group warned on Monday.

A jump in gas prices has forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business and has shut fertiliser plants that also produce carbon dioxide (CO2), used to stun animals before slaughter and prolong the shelf-life of food.

The shortage of CO2, also used to put the fizz in beer, cider and soft drinks, has compounded an acute shortage of truck drivers in the UK, which has been blamed on the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit.

"My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

With no CO2 a meat processor cannot operate, he said.

"The animals have to stay on farm, they'll cause farmers on the farm huge animal welfare problems and British pork and British poultry will disappear off the shelves," Allen said.

"We're two weeks away from seeing some real impacts on the shelves. On the poultry side we're hearing they're even tighter supplies so we might see poultry disappearing even sooner."

Allen said the government was working hard to try and resolve the issue and could hopefully persuade a UK fertiliser producer to re-start their plant.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents retailers including the major supermarket groups, said the CO2 crisis added to existing pressures on production and distribution.

"Retailers are working with their suppliers to resolve this issue, but government must investigate this issue as soon as possible and work with industry to ensure a solution is found quickly and problems don't escalate further," said Andrew Opie, the BRC's director of food and sustainability.

Foreign office minister James Cleverly said the government was looking to address short-term shortages.

"We will ensure that we are able to put food on the table, obviously that is a real priority," he told Sky News.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 2.18% 288.8 Delayed Quote.25.23%
TESCO PLC -0.69% 254.4 Delayed Quote.10.61%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -0.61% 292.095 Delayed Quote.65.66%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 071 M 24 749 M 24 749 M
Net income 2022 339 M 465 M 465 M
Net Debt 2022 2 725 M 3 732 M 3 732 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 7 090 M 9 751 M 9 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rooney Anand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC65.66%9 751
WALMART INC.0.40%403 579
SYSCO CORPORATION2.46%38 964
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.20%36 169
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.22.50%34 162
THE KROGER CO.28.90%30 445