Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WH Smith moves to pacify investors angered over executive pay

06/24/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24 (Reuters) - WH Smith said on Thursday it would talk to investors while framing its pay policy for next year after nearly a third of the British retailer's shareholders voted against directors' compensation at a general meeting held in January.

Executive pay and rewards have been under investor scrutiny in Britain after companies took hefty government aid during the pandemic and furloughed staff to save cash. Several companies, including Morrisons and AstraZeneca, have faced significant revolt or have had their policies rejected.

"While (the resolution) to approve the directors' remuneration report was passed, we acknowledge that a significant minority of shareholders, approximately 33%, chose not to support this resolution," WH Smith said in a statement.

When shareholders rejected the resolution in January, WH Smith said the primary concern was around a 25,000 pounds ($34,780.00) increase in Chief Executive Officer Carl Cowling's package in July last year.

The FTSE-250 listed company had then said the hike was in line with a policy approved in 2019, which included the option to raise Cowling's annual pay by that amount for three years after his appointment, based on performance.

It said it had spoken to shareholders before the meeting in January and the increase to Cowling's salary, which was scheduled for April, would be postponed until an "appropriate" time, but was unlikely to be implemented in the fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

The retailer, whose shops selling newspapers, sweets and crisps are a fixture of UK high streets, hospitals and airports, said on Thursday it would also talk to advisory bodies before putting a new policy to vote.

($1 = 0.7188 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.12% 8415 Delayed Quote.13.63%
WH SMITH PLC -1.78% 1679.5 Delayed Quote.13.25%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 0.39% 233.8 Delayed Quote.31.32%
All news about WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
12:47pWH Smith moves to pacify investors angered over executive pay
RE
10:19aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
DJ
06/23WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : UK Government Asked To Step In Ahead Of Potential Of..
MT
06/22FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
DJ
06/22It's time to invest vegan
06/22MAN GROUP PLC  : Form 8.3 - Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC
AQ
06/22WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Morrison (Wm.) Supermarkets plc
AQ
06/21European Shares Recover from Friday Declines As Investors Focus on M&A
MT
06/21WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : L&G Investment Management Says Offer for Morrisons H..
MT
06/21FTSE 100 Closes Higher Despite Opening Fall
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 063 M 25 126 M 25 126 M
Net income 2022 346 M 481 M 481 M
Net Debt 2022 2 503 M 3 482 M 3 482 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 5 592 M 7 774 M 7 779 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,33 GBX
Average target price 208,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8 866%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rooney Anand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC31.32%7 809
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-3.97%40 820
SYSCO CORPORATION4.05%39 530
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.64%30 357
THE KROGER CO.23.39%29 671
TESCO PLC-3.63%23 933