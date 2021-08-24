Wm Morrison Supermarkets : CD&R vows to protect Morrisons pension rights after takeover

Morrisons is at the heart of a $9.5 billion bidding war between U.S.-based CD&R and a consortium led by SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group.

CD&R said on Tuesday it does not intend to make any change to the benefits, after trustees of the retailer's two pension schemes expressed concern that a takeover by either suitor could "materially weaken" the security of the schemes.

Last week, Morrisons backed an offer from CD&R, although its shares jumped above the 285-pence-a-share bid, indicating the battle could carry on.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)