Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Morrisons Acquires Cornish Seafood Business

03/01/2021 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morrisons has today acquired Falfish, a family-owned wholesaler of sustainably sourced seafood based in Cornwall. Falfish has been a trusted supplier of high quality fresh fish and shellfish to Morrisons for over 16 years and approximately 50 per cent of Falfish's c. £40 million turnover is with Morrisons.

For customers, the acquisition will mean further improvements to the range, quality and availability of fresh fish and shellfish at our Market Street counters and represents another significant investment in fresh food and foodmaking when others are retreating from counters. Following the deal over 80 per cent of Morrisons fish and shellfish - both in our 497 stores and in our online business - will come from Morrisons wholly owned seafood operations.

Falfish operates from two sites in Redruth and Falmouth docks on the south Cornish coast and is owned by the founder Ian Greet and his son Mark who is the Managing Director. Mark Greet and all c. 140 Falfish colleagues will join Morrisons. The business has long-term relationships with the owners and skippers of over 70 partner boats in the South West who land their total catch direct to Falfish. Falfish's buyers also buy direct from the three key South West fish markets in Newlyn, Plymouth and Brixham.

Falfish also owns a 30ft trawler, the Jacqui A, which means that Morrisons will, we believe, become the first British supermarket ever to own a fishing boat.

Andrew Thornber, Morrisons Manufacturing Director said: 'Falfish is a great fit with Morrisons; not only is it a great British company supplying high quality fish and shellfish, but they also share our passion for sustainability and for local sourcing.

'Bringing Falfish into Morrisons further strengthens our position as Britain's biggest foodmaker. Our manufacturing operations employ c. 9,000 people at 19 sites throughout Britain, providing around 25 per cent of everything that Morrisons sells. The acquisition of Falfish means that over 80 per cent of our fish and shellfish will now come from our own operations.'

Mark Greet, Falfish's Managing Director, said: 'Falfish has been a supplier to Morrisons since 2004 and over the years this has become a very strong partnership. For my father Ian and our family, as part of the Cornish community, this acquisition ensures the continuing ethos of Falfish in upholding our relationships and values, and strengthens this for our colleagues, for the South West fishing fleet, and for all of our customers and stakeholders. The acquisition is great news for Falfish's Cornish operations and the wider community, bringing investment and access to many new opportunities.'

Falfish shares Morrisons commitment to sustainable fishing, currently funding and supporting the five year Fishery Improvement Programmes in the South West on Monkfish, Scallops, Crab and Lobster. It has been a founding member of a multitude of programmes over the previous 15 years that have been at the forefront of delivering sustainable fishing practices and healthy stocks for future generations. The business has also worked on fishing gear trials aimed at reducing discards, alternative market projects for under utilised British species and fishing gear recycling.

Falfish processes a range of 56 wild and farmed frozen and fresh seafood from British waters and the South West coastline. Its fish range includes turbot, sea bass, monkfish, Dover sole and hake and its shellfish range includes lobster, king scallops, crab, cuttlefish and whelks. Falfish's customers include Morrisons, the UK restaurant trade and significant exports to Europe and the Far East.

Disclaimer

William Morrison Supermarkets plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
05:37a'Broader, stronger' Morrisons adds 300 UK stores via McColl's deal
RE
05:36aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons Acquires Cornish Seafood Business
PU
03:15aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons, McColls Extend Wholesale Supply Partnershi..
MT
03:04aMARKET CHATTER : Morrisons at Risk of Dropping Out of FTSE 100 as Dr. Martens Va..
MT
02:27aAs online grocery booms in Britain, will new habits die hard?
RE
02:26aFACTBOX : Britain's online grocery boom
RE
02/26WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons Steps in to Help Struggling British Pig Far..
PU
02/26WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons Makes Pledge to Stock Better Chicken Commit..
PU
02/15WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Get a pizza this! Morrisons to donate 60,000 pizza ma..
PU
02/15WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons unveils 'Market Kitchen' in new Camden stor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 594 M 24 571 M 24 571 M
Net income 2021 199 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2021 2 553 M 3 566 M 3 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 5,73%
Capitalization 4 102 M 5 712 M 5 729 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 98 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 199,63 GBX
Last Close Price 170,85 GBX
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paula Anne Vennells Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC-3.67%5 712
SYSCO CORPORATION7.23%40 644
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.23%38 417
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.50%27 577
AEON CO., LTD.-5.38%25 386
KROGER1.42%24 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ