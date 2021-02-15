Log in
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Morrisons unveils 'Market Kitchen' in new Camden store

02/15/2021 | 09:31am EST
The new Morrisons store in Camden is opening on Thursday 11th February with a brand new fresh-food takeaway offer called Market Kitchen. The store will be officially opened by three colleagues that have worked at Morrisons in Chalk Farm since it opened in the 1990s.

The entrance to the store is directly on Chalk Farm Road and is just around the corner from the previous store which has been closed while it is rebuilt. As part of the move, the Morrisons Pharmacy has opened in a dedicated space at 66 Chalk Farm Road.

In the new Market Kitchen, meals are freshly made by a team of chefs meaning that customers can have their breakfast, lunch or evening meal freshly made-to-order, at the same time as popping in for their groceries. What's more, from February 18th, customers won't even need to leave their house to enjoy the meals as they can have the food delivered to their doorstep via Deliveroo.

The Market Kitchen menu includes:

  • Bird and Baste - freshly basted roasted chicken is served with your choice of hot and cold sides including seasoned fries, spicy rice or corn on the cob
  • Milkshake & Waffle House - offering milkshakes made with milk, ice cream and your choice of confectionery as well as waffle pops and hot waffle dips - milk chocolate, white chocolate or strawberry & marshmallow
  • Brew - coffee bar serving freshly ground coffees and hot drinks
  • Street Vegan*- indulgent vegan food from plant based burgers with fresh slaw and oozy vegan cheese sauce to loaded vegan hot dogs and dirty vegan fries
  • Loaded & Toasted*- overloaded grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with Mozzarella, Cheddar and Morrisons creamy bechamel sauce. Options include chorizo & chili, pulled brisket, ham & cheese, bacon and sausage
  • The Hot Pan* - where each day a different dish will be made ranging from risottos, paellas and Korean Fried Rice through to Baltis.

Customers will even be able to order their take-away coffees and /or waffle pops directly from a counter on Chalk Farm Road without having to enter the store.

The temporary store will offer a smaller selection of groceries than the existing store did and so customers looking to do a 'big' shop are advised to use the nearby Morrisons London Holloway store. As well as shopping in the Holloway store, customers can also choose to 'Click & Collect' there by visiting Morrisons.com. Any elderly or vulnerable customers, or anyone who is self-isolating, can also order groceries over the phone and pay when they're delivered the next day, by Morrisons. Customers wishing to use the service should call 0345 611 6111 and select option 5.

Charlie-Ann Perry will continue in her role as Community Champion during the rebuild to connect with local community groups and charities. She can be reached via: champion.camden@morrisonsplc.co.uk.

Camden Store Manager, Michael Burrnett, said: 'We are pleased to open our temporary store while our existing store is being rebuilt. We know it involves some changes for our customers but are excited to be able to offer our Market Street meals to our customers. The chefs use our fresh Market Street ingredients to create these delicious seasonal meals that are made to order for our customers.'

Market Kitchen orders can be placed through the Deliveroo app* or website from February 18th and will usually occur a small delivery charge. In as little as under 30 minutes, customers can conveniently enjoy delicious Market Kitchen dishes from the comfort of their own home.

*These stations will open on Thursday 18th February and at the same time the Deliveroo service will launch.

William Morrison Supermarkets plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 14:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
