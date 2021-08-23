Log in
    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Shares in UK chain Sainsbury's jump 11% on report of buyout interest

08/23/2021
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Sainsbury's store in Milton Keynes

(Reuters) - Shares in Sainsbury's jumped 11% to a three-year high on Monday after a report over the weekend said private equity firms could launch bids worth more than 7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) for Britain's second-largest supermarket.

Private equity firms, including New York-based Apollo Global Management, were circling Sainsbury's, the Sunday Times newspaper reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bidders-train-guns-on-sainsburys-sh8228nst.

Apollo's interest in Sainsbury's was exploratory and the private equity firm remained in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for Britain's fourth-largest grocer Morrisons, the report said.

Sainsbury's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7327 pounds)

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
