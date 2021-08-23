Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Shares in UK chain Sainsbury's jump 11% on report of buyout interest

Private equity firms, including New York-based Apollo Global Management, were circling Sainsbury's, the Sunday Times newspaper reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bidders-train-guns-on-sainsburys-sh8228nst.

Apollo's interest in Sainsbury's was exploratory and the private equity firm remained in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for Britain's fourth-largest grocer Morrisons, the report said.

Sainsbury's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7327 pounds)

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)