Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln offer from Fortress Investment Group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons said on
Saturday it has agreed a takeover offer from a new company owned
by funds managed or advised by affiliates of Fortress Investment
Group, which values the British supermarket group at 6.3 billion
pounds ($8.7 billion).
Under the terms of the deal, Morrisons shareholders will
receive 254 pence a share, comprising 252 pence in cash and a 2
pence cash dividend.
The offer exceeds the 5.52 billion pounds proposal from U.S.
private equity firm equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R),
which Morrisons rejected on June 19, saying it was far too
low.
($1 = 0.7235 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)