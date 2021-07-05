Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Virus worries keep European shares below record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Auto, travel stocks lead declines
* Mining stocks rare gainers as metal prices jump
* Tech stocks track Chinese peers lower on crackdown fears
* Morrisons hits near eight-year high in takeover battle
July 5 (Reuters) - European shares were pinned below record
highs on Monday, as the global spread of the Delta variant of
the novel coronavirus raised fears of a stunted economic
recovery, although Morrisons jumped as a takeover battle for the
British firm heated up.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3%, with auto
and travel stocks being among the biggest
decliners.
Mining stocks were among the rare gainers, jumping
0.9% and tracking metals prices after a U.S. jobs report last
week signalled that the domestic economic rebound remained
intact but did not yet warrant an immediate withdrawal of
monetary stimulus.
The report also lifted Asian equities to an all-time high
earlier in the session after a record close for U.S. equities on
Friday.
"European markets may very well be turning cautious sooner
(than the U.S. markets) as the Delta variant upsets the
narrative of a smooth, unfettered recovery from here," said
Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.
"Whether the (European Central Bank) chimes in on these
risks and perhaps goes on to outline symmetric inflation goals,
with some give either way, will be interesting to watch."
The benchmark STOXX 600 has struggled to reclaim an all-time
high hit in mid-June as the jump in virus cases raised the
spectre of new travel restrictions, while a recent spike in
inflation has sparked fears of a quick tapering in monetary
stimulus despite assurances to the contrary from the ECB.
After the central bank kept its policy unchanged last month,
ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday the euro zone
economy was beginning to rebound from the pandemic-induced
slump, but the recovery remained fragile.
All eyes on Monday will be on the bloc's business activity
data for June, due at 0800 GMT.
French shares fell 0.4% as Health Minister Olivier
Veran warned France could be heading for a fourth wave of the
pandemic due to the Delta variant.
Technology stocks slipped 0.5%, tracking a slide in
Chinese peers amid concerns over Beijing's crackdown on
ride-hailing giant Didi Global and scrutiny of other
platform companies in the country.
Shares of Morrisons jumped 11.4% to a near
eight-year high after U.S. private equity company Apollo Global
Management said it was considering a possible offer for the
British supermarket group. Morrisons on Saturday agreed to a 6.3
billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover with another group.
Trading volumes are expected to be subdued with U.S. markets
closed for an extended 4th of July weekend.
