Weedmaps is Celebrating Businesses that Elevate the Cannabis Shopping Experience

WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS), the operator of Weedmaps, the leading online cannabis marketplace, has announced the return of its annual program, "Best of Weedmaps." This year's awards, titled "The People's Choice," invites the public to participate in both the nomination and voting process.

“We launched our annual Best of Weedmaps program in 2020 to recognize and reward retailers and brands that excel in providing consumers with outstanding shopping experiences on the Weedmaps platform,” said Jackie Gonzalez-Beccera, Vice President of Revenue at Weedmaps. “We believe providing a top-notch customer experience is very important, and who better to judge that than Weedmaps users themselves which is why we added the “People’s Choice” component to this year’s programming.”

For the 2024 program, Weedmaps will assess client nominations using a methodology that considers listing quality, customer service ratings, and consumer engagement. The public voting period will take place from January 29 to February 29, 2024, with consumers determining the winners based on factors such as the number of orders, favorite businesses, and reviews. The 2024 "Best of Weedmaps” winners will be announced in April 2024.

“In previous years, Weedmaps’ data has illustrated the positive impact of these awards on consumer awareness, brand affinity, and on orders placed, with award recipients experiencing higher consumer engagement in the month after the winners are announced,*” said Jackie Gonzalez-Beccera, Vice President of Revenue at Weedmaps. “The deliberate choice by consumers to opt for these recognized businesses underscores the crucial role of a positive shopping experience. We are excited to continue supporting our clients with technology solutions and consultative account management to make it as easy as possible for them to provide a seamless cannabis consumer journey.”

To learn more and to place your vote, visit weedmaps.com/best-of-wm.

*Data based on comparison of BoWM 2022 winners vs. 2022 general dispensary listings 30 day average from 10/14/22 through 11/12/22 via Weedmaps internal data.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company is driven by a passion for the plant, and is on a mission to champion the truth and stand with all who believe in open access to cannabis.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 15 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become a premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. Weedmaps for Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

