WM Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital, and Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conferences

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will be participating and taking investor meetings at the following conferences:

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. CT, WM Technology CEO Chris Beals will be a keynote speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference hosted at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL. The presentation is set to be live streamed at: https://youtu.be/SRwAKQmFz0k. WM Technology will also be taking investor meetings throughout the duration of the conference from September 13 - 14, 2022.





On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 3 p.m. CT, WM Technology CFO Arden Lee will be participating in a fireside discussion at the Piper Sandler Growth Conference at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville, TN. The discussion can be watched live or replayed after the event at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1569731&tp_key=442e88aea2.

The company will also be taking institutional investor meetings on the same day.

To access the most updated information on the Company, please visit the WM Technology Investor Relations website at ir.weedmaps.com. For institutional investors requesting meetings, please email investors@weedmaps.com.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pick-up or delivery by participating retailers. Weedmaps for Business is a set of ecommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies, and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

