    MAPS   US92971A1097

WM TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MAPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
1.050 USD   +3.96%
WM Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at ICR Conference
BU
2022Wm Technology, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Wm Technology, Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
WM Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at ICR Conference

01/04/2023 | 08:46am EST
WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will be presenting and taking investor meetings at the 2023 ICR Conference located at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida.

  • On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. EST, Arden Lee, Chief Financial Officer at WM Technology, will be participating in a fireside discussion.
  • Conference attendees can also meet with Company representatives during Breakout Sessions on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. EST.

Investors and interested parties can listen to a live, audio-only webcast of the fireside discussion by visiting the WM Technology Investor Relations website at ir.weedmaps.com, and selecting the “Events and Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the event.

To access the most updated information on the Company, visit ir.weedmaps.com. For institutional investors requesting meetings, please email investors@weedmaps.com.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. Weedmaps for Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95,5 M 95,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 50,6%
Managers and Directors
Doug Francis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arden Lee Chief Financial Officer
Duncan Grazier Chief Technology Officer
Juanjo Feijoo Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Anthony Aquila Independent Director
WM TECHNOLOGY, INC.3.96%96
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.00%1 786 429
SYNOPSYS INC.0.00%48 725
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE1.82%47 291
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%43 792
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-1.69%32 323