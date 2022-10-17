Advanced search
WM TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
1.780 USD   +8.54%
09/08WM Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital, and Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conferences
BU
08/10Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on WM Technology to $6 From $8, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/10Top Midday Decliners
MT
WM Technology, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

10/17/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. Participants may register for the call here. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the WM Technology investor relations website at ir.weedmaps.com.

A replay of the Q3 call will be available at ir.weedmaps.com by end of day November 8.

Call Details - WM Technology Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pick-up or delivery by participating retailers. Weedmaps for Business is a set of ecommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies, and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 219 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 40,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 49,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,64 $
Average target price 5,04 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Beals Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arden Lee Chief Financial Officer
Doug Francis Chairman
Justin Dean Chief Technology & Information Officer
Juanjo Feijoo Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
