WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the release of its fourth annual corporate sustainability report titled ‘Empowering Growth, Inspiring Change.’ The FY 2023-24 report highlights WNS’ progress in key environmental, social, and governance activities across the four cornerstones of its sustainability strategy: people, planet, partnerships, and principles.

“I am delighted to present our fourth annual corporate sustainability report, which showcases our collective efforts towards building a more sustainable and equitable future. WNS’ sustainability goals are deeply intertwined with our economic growth and value creation objectives for all of our key stakeholders, including our clients, employees, shareholders and communities,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS has signed up for the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with a commitment to halving its carbon emissions by 2030 and aiming for Net-Zero by 2050. It has also aligned with the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign and carbon disclosures under the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). With an increasing number of offices running on green power and a growing fleet of Electric Vehicles (EVs), WNS continues to demonstrate its commitment towards environmental sustainability goals.

WNS’ inclusion in the TIME Best Companies 2023 list and several other talent and workplace quality-focused awards highlight the organization’s priority of empowering one of its key stakeholders – its more than 60,000 people – with an inclusive environment for growth and development. With 46 percent of WNS’ workforce and 44 percent of its board positions held by women, WNS is focused on nurturing diversity, equity and inclusion as an enabler within the organization.

From a governance perspective, WNS’ diverse and independent board, increasing number of relevant ISO office certifications across the globe, robust business ethics framework, and commitment to data security are indicative of its expanding efforts.

The FY 2023-24 report has been developed in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. It is also aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and UN Global Compact principles.

To access the report, visit https://www.wns.com/about-us/esg.

