WNS Sustainability Report FY 2023-24

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
FY 2023-24
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Corporate Overview
About the Report
Message from the CEO
Message from the General Counsel, Chairperson, DEI Council
WNS at a Glance
Milestones Accomplished
Our Sustainability Strategy
Stakeholder Engagement
and Materiality Assessment
Social Responsibility
Human Capital
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Talent and Skill Management
Employee Health and Well-being
Partnerships
Community Engagements
Supply Chain Management
Client Relations
Corporate Governance
Governance Structure
Awards and Recognition
Business Ethics
Policy Charter
Performance Table
Risk Management
Business Continuity Plan
Index (GRI, SASB, UNGC,
Information Management
UNSDGs)
Economic Performance
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
Tax Strategy
Content Index
Sustainability Accounting Standards
Planet First
Board (SASB) Index
Climate Change
Mapping with UNGC Principles
Energy Management
Mapping with UN-Sustainable
GHG Emissions Footprint
Development Goals (SDGs)
Waste Management
Legal Glossary
Water Stewardship
About the Report
In our relentless pursuit to empower responsible growth and inspire sustainable change, we present to you the fourth edition of our Sustainability Report. This report extensively outlines our sustainability performance for FY 2023-24 and is in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Standards. WNS has engaged Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP to assist the management in developing this Sustainability Report. There were no restatements of the previous year's disclosures nor any alterations in our reporting methodologies or practices throughout the year. We are in the process of conducting a double materiality assessment that will provide valuable insights to enable us identify and prioritize issues that are important to our stakeholders and have a significant impact on our business.
Reporting Boundary and Period: The environmental and occupational health and safety performance data in this report encapsulates the operations of the WNS Group in India, South Africa, the Philippines, China, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka, Poland and Romania. Unless indicated otherwise, all other disclosures pertain to WNS Group's global operations. The data and performance presented in this report correspond to the year spanning from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
Standards, Principles and Objectives: Our commitment to transparency and accountability is demonstrated through the application of GRI Standards. Additionally, our disclosures are strategically aligned with:
- Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework
- The Guiding Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)
- The Targets Outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs)
Data Collection: The data shown in this report has been carefully gathered and sourced from diverse internal platforms.
Precautionary Principle: Given the inherent nature of our operations, we take pride in maintaining minimal adverse impacts on the environment and society. Nevertheless, we are committed to being responsible corporate stewards actively contributing to sustainable development. The integration of sustainable development principles has become a cornerstone of our business ideologies. This report highlights our dedication to integrating sustainable practices into our operational framework, ensuring both financial transparency and comprehensive non-financial disclosures.
Forward-lookingStatements: Within this report, there are certain forward-looking statements that reflect our perspectives regarding future events and performance. These statements are grounded in reasonable assumptions and historical performance but are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors such as industry developments, market conditions, regulatory changes and unforeseen circumstances can all influence the accuracy of these statements. Consequently, while we strive to provide insights into our future trajectory, it is important to acknowledge that no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ significantly.
Your feedback, inquiries and suggestions are welcome, as they will help enhance our reporting in the future. You may write to us at ESG@wns.com.
For more information, please click on the following link: https://www.wns.com/about-us/esg
With technology reshaping the landscape of business and society at an unparalleled speed, it is crucial to harness innovation for accelerated growth and positive transformation. At WNS, we are at the forefront of this transformation. With our comprehensive understanding of industries, technological prowess and strengthened client relationships, we are constantly pioneering new ways to help businesses stay ahead. As a responsible organization, our dedication to empowering growth and inspiring positive change is not limited to our core offerings. Our responsibility extends to the planet and people, fostering positive change for the environment, society, and economy, holistically.
To pave the path for a brighter future, we strive to reshape the lives of the less privileged by expanding their horizons with enhanced opportunities through the WNS Cares Foundation. Our unwavering commitment to people is also reflected in our diverse, inclusive, and global work culture, underscoring our belief in human capital as our greatest asset. Our environmental initiatives and roadmap to achieve Net-Zero targets stand as a testament to our dedication to protecting the planet, ensuring a sustainable legacy for future generations.
Embracing the authentic essence of transformation, we persistently endeavor to elevate our sustainability initiatives, empowering the planet, people, and partnerships.
Message from the CEO
In a rapidly changing world, our commitment to sustainability at WNS has only strengthened, driving us to innovate, collaborate and lead by example. Throughout the past year, we have continued integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations, striving for excellence in environmental performance, social impact and governance. Through rigorous analysis and strategic initiatives, we have continued to progress toward our sustainability goals while also addressing the evolving needs of our stakeholders.
With the key elements of protection, prevention and perseverance firmly embedded in our strategic decisions in FY 2023-24, we are now "committed" to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to achieve the near-term commitment to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and long-term commitment
of Net-Zero by 2050. WNS has also joined the
UN-backed "Race to Zero Campaign" and carbon emissions disclosures in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and improved energy management by focusing on energy audits and awareness programs. We continue to focus on the twin goals of creating sustainable outcomes that drive value and fuel growth while strengthening our environment
and community.
The amalgamation of these goals will never lose its relevance, especially in today's regulatory landscape. We are constantly breaking new ground each day to make sure that the idea of sustainable growth nourishes each decision we make at WNS. From our perspective, sustainability embodies equilibrium-a harmonious blend of individuals, advancement and inventive ideas in the expansive canvas of our shared environment.
Taking you back to the progress made so far, let me share one of the most prestigious accolades of the year gone by. WNS was featured in TIME's list of the World's Best Companies 2023 based on three key areas - employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. Not losing sight of the larger cause of partnering and co-creating, be it with the environment or people, we continued to strengthen our workforce of over 60,000 employees. Our employees are our first partners. We are building and nurturing talent and equipping our teams with the skills they need to be 'future resourceful.'
To add to the merit of our efforts, we recently won the prestigious Association for Talent Development (ATD) BEST Award 2024. This accolade recognizes our talent development efforts through key initiatives like the Signature Leadership Development Program, Centurion, CEO Millennial Council and innovative upskilling programs in the AI and Gen AI space. I am delighted to share
that WNS was ranked among the 'Top 25 Safest Workplaces in India' at the Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2023. We have always strived to provide a work environment where our key stakeholders, our very own people, feel valued, respected and empowered to thrive.
I want to thank our employees, clients, shareholders and other stakeholders for their continued partnership and faith in us. We will continue to promote sustainability, participate in sustainable practices and collaborate with our stakeholders to drive shared success through co-creation.
As we embark on another chapter of our sustainability journey, I am delighted to present our company's annual sustainability report for FY 2023-24, encapsulating our collective efforts toward building a more sustainable and equitable future. The report, 'Empowering Growth and Inspiring Change,' details the progress in driving the sustainability agenda forward and the journey toward creating a better tomorrow. For us, sustainability is no longer independent of WNS' shared belief, responsibility and commitment to creating long-term value for society.
Warm Regards,
Keshav R. Murugesh
Group Chief Executive Officer
Message from the General Counsel, Chairperson, DEI Council
Dear Stakeholder,
I am privileged to present WNS' Sustainability Report for fiscal 2024. It is a dossier of our vision, hopes, and efforts mapped against the broader and evolving sustainability landscape.
At WNS, we have had a fulfilling year filled with some of the most prestigious award wins across categories. Interestingly, sustainability was one of the key areas that led to WNS' inclusion in TIME's list of the World's Best Companies 2023. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to co-creating
a sustainable tomorrow with our stakeholders. Our resolve continues to strengthen, and we are focused on achieving the goals we have set for ourselves. Recently, our sustainability journey reached a new milestone - we now have twenty one offices running on green power. Additionally, we continue to expand our Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet.
Sustainability is a way of life at WNS - it is not just a regulatory tick mark in our strategy. I have assumed stewardship for the larger cause of sustainability aspects in business and how WNS will build its synchronistic relationship with them. For this, we have industry-leading practices in place to reduce our GHG emissions and achieve our Net-Zero target.
Being an NYSE-listed company, the quality of our disclosures, board oversight of financial reporting and regulatory compliance programs are world- class. We have robust social and governance programs that ensure adherence to all applicable laws and help us meet stakeholder expectations. We recognize that our clients rely on us to exercise unwavering diligence and adhere to regulations, ensuring the security of their operations. Being well-versed in trade sanctions and economic control regulations is essential to our multinational makeup and geographical presence across the globe. We have established policies and procedures to ensure compliance with such regulations.
We are equally committed to nurturing the backbone of our organization, our 60,000+ employees. Their continuous growth, training, development and satisfaction fall within the ambit of our foremost responsibilities. By building a culture that enables our employees to pursue their interests, we aim to retain leadership talent for the future. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are the cornerstones of our organizational culture. We are
committed to creating a workplace where every voice is heard, every perspective is valued, and every individual is empowered to reach their full potential. Our CSR arm, WNS Cares Foundation, steers our community outreach program across our global locations. It leverages education-led initiatives
to empower children and young people from less-privileged backgrounds.
As we continue to collectively establish and uphold the highest ethical standards by consistently doing the right thing, I thank all our stakeholders for their support and for helping us explore new vistas where life, nature and business can merge to create more value for one another.
I invite you to read this in-depth report for rich insights into how we work toward building a better world.
#ThisIsWhereWeBelong
Best Regards,
Gopi Krishnan
General Counsel, Chairperson, DEI Council
WNS at a Glance
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company headquartered in Mumbai, London and New York. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
For more information, visit www.wns.com[1] [2]
Delivery Centers in
Employee Strength
13 countries
60,125
Number of Delivery Centers
Clients
65
600+
Market Capitalization
Net Sales
$ 2.3 Billion
$ 1,284,270,060
As of March 31, 2024
