WNS Sustainability Report FY 2023-24

Message from the General Counsel, Chairperson, DEI Council

Dear Stakeholder,

I am privileged to present WNS' Sustainability Report for fiscal 2024. It is a dossier of our vision, hopes, and efforts mapped against the broader and evolving sustainability landscape.

At WNS, we have had a fulfilling year filled with some of the most prestigious award wins across categories. Interestingly, sustainability was one of the key areas that led to WNS' inclusion in TIME's list of the World's Best Companies 2023. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to co-creating

a sustainable tomorrow with our stakeholders. Our resolve continues to strengthen, and we are focused on achieving the goals we have set for ourselves. Recently, our sustainability journey reached a new milestone - we now have twenty one offices running on green power. Additionally, we continue to expand our Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet.

Sustainability is a way of life at WNS - it is not just a regulatory tick mark in our strategy. I have assumed stewardship for the larger cause of sustainability aspects in business and how WNS will build its synchronistic relationship with them. For this, we have industry-leading practices in place to reduce our GHG emissions and achieve our Net-Zero target.

Being an NYSE-listed company, the quality of our disclosures, board oversight of financial reporting and regulatory compliance programs are world- class. We have robust social and governance programs that ensure adherence to all applicable laws and help us meet stakeholder expectations. We recognize that our clients rely on us to exercise unwavering diligence and adhere to regulations, ensuring the security of their operations. Being well-versed in trade sanctions and economic control regulations is essential to our multinational makeup and geographical presence across the globe. We have established policies and procedures to ensure compliance with such regulations.

We are equally committed to nurturing the backbone of our organization, our 60,000+ employees. Their continuous growth, training, development and satisfaction fall within the ambit of our foremost responsibilities. By building a culture that enables our employees to pursue their interests, we aim to retain leadership talent for the future. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are the cornerstones of our organizational culture. We are