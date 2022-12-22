Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WNS (Holdings) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNS   US92932M1018

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(WNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
79.56 USD   +3.59%
06:01aWNS Announces Changes to Board of Directors
BU
12/21Tech, Telecoms Firms Lift Asian Equities Higher Wednesday
MT
12/19Technology Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher in Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WNS Announces Changes to Board of Directors

12/22/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global business process management (BPM) solutions, today announced that effective end of day December 31, 2022, Michael Menezes and Gareth Williams will retire from the WNS Board of Directors and step down as Chairman of their respective Committees. Michael and Gareth will retire after having served on the WNS Board for 9 years, the prescribed maximum term of directorship under WNS’ Corporate Governance guidelines. Jason Liberty, who joined the company’s Board of Directors on February 14, 2020 and is serving as a member of the Audit Committee, will assume the role of Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board in place of Michael, while Lan Tu, who joined the company’s Board of Directors on February 4, 2022 and is serving as a member of Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, will assume the role as Chairperson of the Compensation Committee in place of Gareth effective January 1, 2023.

“On behalf of the WNS Board, I would like to sincerely thank Michael and Gareth for their contributions to the company’s success over the past 9 years. Michael and Gareth’s leadership and guidance have been instrumental in helping WNS drive sound corporate governance and position the company for long-term success,” said Timothy L. Main, Chairman of the Board of Directors, WNS.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2022, WNS had 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
06:01aWNS Announces Changes to Board of Directors
BU
12/21Tech, Telecoms Firms Lift Asian Equities Higher Wednesday
MT
12/19Technology Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher in Monday Trading
MT
12/16WNS Acquires Smart Cube, OptiBuy
MT
12/16WNS Acquires Two Firms to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities
BU
12/16WNS Limited acquired Optibuy Sp. Z O. O. for €30 million.
CI
12/16WNS Limited acquired The Smart Cube Limited from Smedvig Capital Limited for USD 125 mi..
CI
12/12Asian Equities Drop Sharply as COVID Infections Surge in China
MT
12/01Hopes for Looser China COVID Restrictions Fail to Lift Asian Equity Markets
MT
12/01WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader' in Finance & Accounting by ISG
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 144 M - -
Net income 2023 138 M - -
Net cash 2023 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 820 M 3 820 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
EV / Sales 2024 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 57 503
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WNS (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 79,56 $
Average target price 98,44 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keshav R. Murugesh Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sanjay Puria Group Chief Financial Officer
Timothy L. Main Chairman
Suhrid Brahma Chief Technology Officer
Akhilesh Ayer Head-Research & Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-12.94%3 820
CLARIVATE PLC-65.60%5 455
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.21.42%2 919
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION-10.82%2 062
JMDC INC.-49.59%2 019
COMPUTER AGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED-17.46%1 301