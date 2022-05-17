Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WNS (Holdings) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNS   US92932M1018

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(WNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:02 pm EDT
71.50 USD   +0.45%
04:49pWNS Files Fiscal 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
05/12Asian ADRs Move Up in Thursday Trading
MT
05/11Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WNS Files Fiscal 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/17/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report was filed with the SEC on May 17, 2022. The document is also available on the Company’s website at www.wns.com. Shareholders may request a printed copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands (attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 1534 676 091; or Gopi Krishnan, email: Gopi.Krishnan@wns.com).

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2022, WNS had 52,081 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
04:49pWNS Files Fiscal 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
05/12Asian ADRs Move Up in Thursday Trading
MT
05/11Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/09WNS Denali Recognized for Capabilities in Procurement BPO and Transformation Services b..
BU
05/06WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader' Across P&C Market Segments by NelsonHall
BU
05/04Asian ADRs Decline in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/02WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader' in the U.S. for Intelligent Business Automation by I..
BU
04/29Asian ADRs Climb Sharply Higher in Friday Trading
MT
04/28Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/28WNS to Participate at Q2'22 Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 018 M - -
Net income 2022 128 M - -
Net cash 2022 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 477 M 3 477 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 52 081
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WNS (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 71,18 $
Average target price 99,44 $
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keshav R. Murugesh Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sanjay Puria Group Chief Financial Officer
Timothy L. Main Chairman
Suhrid Brahma Chief Technology Officer
Akhilesh Ayer Head-Research & Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-19.32%3 477
CLARIVATE PLC-39.29%9 604
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION-2.79%2 343
JMDC INC.-41.49%2 197
COMPUTER AGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED-17.64%1 358
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.-32.23%1 203