WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader' in Life, Annuities & Pension Services By NelsonHall

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as an overall ‘Leader’ in Life, Annuities & Pension (LA&P): Operational Transformation in NelsonHall’s 2021 NEAT evaluation.

NelsonHall’s ‘Leader’ category is based on a company’s ability, in comparison to their peers, to deliver immediate benefits today and meet future client requirements. Providers were assessed on their current and future offerings and delivery capabilities, use of technology, market presence and momentum, and benefits achieved. WNS was recognized for its capability to transform and digitalize LA&P insurance business processes “end to end” including new business setup, underwriting, customer acquisition and administration, life claims administration, and distribution management. The report also highlights WNS’ two decades of experience in driving transformation in LA&P services, breadth of analytics and AI-enabled offerings, and its ‘insurance-in-a-box’ delivery model. In additional, WNS was cited for its strengths in comprehensive actuarial services, partnership-led competitive offerings, and a self-service application that helps brokers better manage their portfolios.

“WNS partners with Life, Annuities & Pension clients to help them meet their rapidly evolving business demands. Our deep domain knowledge, proprietary technology platforms and advanced analytics capabilities have helped us co-create new solutions with clients in this highly specialized insurance segment. WNS’ continued focus on strengthening domain expertise, innovative digital-first offerings, and high-end analytics capabilities have helped fast-track our clients’ digital transformation journeys,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Ashley Singleton, Insurance Analyst, NelsonHall, said, “WNS continues to enhance its breadth of analytic and AI-enabled solution offerings to life, annuities, and pension carriers through development of proprietary and partnered solutions to expand its comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions. We expect to see new and expanded partnerships with technology vendors and insurtechs, as well as growth of WNS’ LA&P client base.”

Today, WNS partners with over 50 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTech companies to help drive digital transformation across the Property and Casualty (P&C), LA&P and Third-Party Administration (TPA) value chains. The company leverages its deep domain expertise, digital capabilities and a forward-thinking focus on automation and analytics to help clients scale faster, achieve agility, mitigate risks, reduce costs, and improve customer experience. WNS’ solutions target key functions including delegated underwriting, data and analytics, actuarial services, financial planning and analysis, end-to-end claims management, risk and compliance, shared services, and operations support for Pension Risk-Transfer (PRT) businesses. WNS’ comprehensive suite of digital solutions is powered by hyperautomation, AI, advanced analytics, blockchain, IoT, BPaaS platforms, NLP, and process re-engineering frameworks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2021, WNS had 49,511 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005571/en/