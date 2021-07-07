WNS : Wins Two 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ for Digital Transformation

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with two 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards™. The ISG awards are presented to select IT and business services providers for best-in-class digital transformation work with their enterprise customers.

WNS’ engagement with Aviva to deliver actuarial process transformation won the award in the “Global” and “Insurance” categories. WNS created a centralized platform to bring Aviva’s highly complex actuarial processes under a unified central umbrella, reducing manual efforts by 50% and positively impacting the work of 300+ actuarial professionals. Read to know more.

In addition, WNS’ automation deployment in mortgage processing with a leading UK-based financial services provider won in the “UK & Ireland” and “Banking and Financial Services” categories. For this client, WNS implemented a two-pronged automation solution for closing mortgage accounts with zero manual intervention. Given the complexity and time-consuming nature of mortgage account closures, the solution helped achieve 100% accuracy, reduce turnaround time and eliminate repetitive manual work. Read to know more.

“Co-creating digital transformation solutions, powered by hyperautomation and advanced analytics, has been a key focus area for WNS. As the pace of digital adoption continues to accelerate, we are well-positioned to help our clients transform their business models and better compete. It is an honor to be recognized by ISG for the work we have done in implementing digital transformation solutions for our key clients,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ evaluate the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies, which are independently validated by the enterprise client and reviewed by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client’s business and the uniqueness of the provider’s solution.

“The events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models,” said Paul Reynolds, Partner and Chief Research Officer, ISG. “Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across the enterprise-provider projects we examined, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered,” he added.

ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year’s awards from a record of nearly 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2021, WNS had 43,997 professionals across 58 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

