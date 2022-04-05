Log in
    WNS   US92932M1018

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(WNS)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  04/04 04:00:02 pm EDT
88.08 USD   -0.51%
03/31Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/29WNS Recognized as ‘Leader' in Insurance BPO Services by ISG
BU
03/25Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
WNS to Release Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operating Results on April 21, 2022

04/05/2022 | 08:17am EDT
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on April 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022 on the teleconference.

To access the call in “listen-only” mode, please join live via the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com. For call participants, please use the following details: US dial-in +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 8899178.

A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 8899178, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2021, WNS had 49,610 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
