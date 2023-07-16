Certain Shares of WntResearch AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023.

Certain Shares of WntResearch AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023. These Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 17-JAN-2023 to 16-JUL-2023.



Details:

In connection with the Rights Issue, all board members and senior executives with shareholdings in WntResearch have contractually committed to Vator Securities AB not to, with customary exceptions, sell or carry out other transactions with the equivalent effect of a sale without, in each individual case, first having obtained a written approval from Vator Securities AB. The decision to provide such written consent is decided by Vator Securities AB and assessment is made in each individual case. Granted consent can be based on individual as well as business reasons. The lock-up commitments only cover the shares held before the rights issue and the lock-up period lasts for 180 days after the announcementof the Rights issue.