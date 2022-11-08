Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. WntResearch AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNT   SE0003553130

WNTRESEARCH AB

(WNT)
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  2022-11-07
0.5900 SEK   -13.24%
05:51pWntresearch : WntResearch carries out a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 40.0 million
PU
05:51pWntresearch : carries out a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 40.0 million
PU
05:51pWntresearch : Changes to the board of directors
PU
Summary 
Summary

WntResearch: Changes to the board of directors

11/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2022-11-08 23:15:41

WntResearch AB: Changes to the board of directors

WntResearch announces that one board member has requested resignation from the board of directors.

Jonas Bergh, who was appointed as board member at the annual general meeting on 2 June 2022, has requested resignation from the board of directors. The resignation was preceded by a period of dialogue with the company. According to the Articles of Association of WntResearch, the board of directors shall be comprised of not less than three and not more than eight board members with not more than two deputy board members. After the resignation of Jonas Bergh, the board of directors will be comprised of six board members and thus meet the requirements in the Articles of Association. Furthermore, the board of directors retains a quorum.

For further information:

Pernilla Sandwall, CEO

E-mail: pernilla.sandwall@wntresearch.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 8 November 2022 at 10.10 pm CET.

About Wntresearch AB

WntResearch is a biotech company in oncology that develops new therapies intended to prevent the metastatic process. The company's research is focused on studying the endogenous protein WNT5A, which in scientific studies has shown to affect tumour cells' ability to move and spread in the body. WntResearch drug candidate Foxy-5 is a peptide that mimics the function of WNT5A and is intended to reduce the mobility and spread of cancer cells thus preventing metastases from occurring. Although current cancer treatment has become more effective, there are no effective ways to prevent the onset of metastases that cause about 90 per cent of all cancer-related deaths. Foxy-5 has a unique mechanism of action and has shown a good safety profile with few side effects in two Phase I clinical trials. The safety and efficacy of Foxy-5 are now being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial NeoFox, in patients with stage II-III colon cancer.

WntResearch is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market. For more information, please visit: www.wntresearch.com.

Follow WntResearch on Linked in

Läs som PDF

Disclaimer

WntResearch AB published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 22:36:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -35,8 M -3,33 M -3,33 M
Net cash 2021 46,1 M 4,29 M 4,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78,6 M 7,32 M 7,32 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 98,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pernilla Sandwall Chief Executive Officer
Anders Tidfors Chief Financial Officer
Christer Nordstedt Chairman
Tommy Evert Andersson Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Dennis Bang Henriksen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WNTRESEARCH AB20.90%8
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.21%80 281
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS38.08%77 837
BIONTECH SE-37.66%39 058
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.46%34 458
GENMAB A/S11.60%25 733