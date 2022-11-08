WntResearch: Changes to the board of directors

Press release from Companies

Jonas Bergh, who was appointed as board member at the annual general meeting on 2 June 2022, has requested resignation from the board of directors. The resignation was preceded by a period of dialogue with the company. According to the Articles of Association of WntResearch, the board of directors shall be comprised of not less than three and not more than eight board members with not more than two deputy board members. After the resignation of Jonas Bergh, the board of directors will be comprised of six board members and thus meet the requirements in the Articles of Association. Furthermore, the board of directors retains a quorum.

For further information:

Pernilla Sandwall, CEO

E-mail: pernilla.sandwall@wntresearch.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 8 November 2022 at 10.10 pm CET.

About Wntresearch AB

WntResearch is a biotech company in oncology that develops new therapies intended to prevent the metastatic process. The company's research is focused on studying the endogenous protein WNT5A, which in scientific studies has shown to affect tumour cells' ability to move and spread in the body. WntResearch drug candidate Foxy-5 is a peptide that mimics the function of WNT5A and is intended to reduce the mobility and spread of cancer cells thus preventing metastases from occurring. Although current cancer treatment has become more effective, there are no effective ways to prevent the onset of metastases that cause about 90 per cent of all cancer-related deaths. Foxy-5 has a unique mechanism of action and has shown a good safety profile with few side effects in two Phase I clinical trials. The safety and efficacy of Foxy-5 are now being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial NeoFox, in patients with stage II-III colon cancer.

WntResearch is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market. For more information, please visit: www.wntresearch.com.

