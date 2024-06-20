Press release from Companies

WntResearch announces that a poster on the previously communicated positive ad hoc observations from the ongoing clinical phase 2 study NeoFox, will be presented at ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancer Congress (ESMO GI), the leading European congress for gastrointestinal cancer held between June 26-29 in Munich, Germany.

The poster presented at ESMO GI details ad hoc observations from 110 patients in the ongoing NeoFox study, indicating that a three-week pre-operative treatment with Foxy-5 rapidly reduces local tumour spread of colon cancer. Additionally, the poster includes new data on tumour (T)-staging. NeoFox is an open, randomized phase 2 trial in patients with stage II/III colon cancer that compares pre-operative treatment with Foxy-5 to an untreated control group.

The results in brief:

Pre-operative treatment with Foxy-5 was associated with an excellent safety profile.

Histopathological examination of surgically removed tissue suggested an effect of Foxy-5 on the local spread of the primary tumors within 3-4 weeks of treatment:

Fewer patients had perineural invasion of cancer cells

Fewer patients had venous invasion of cancer cells

Foxy-5 was associated with TN(M) downstaging

The significance of histologic findings in a neoadjuvant setting in colon cancer is supported by an indirect comparison with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (FOLFOX).

The title of the poster is: "Positive ad hoc results from neoadjuvant Foxy-5 treatment of colon cancer patients in the ongoing phase 2 NeoFox study."

WntResearch has redesigned the study following the positive observations to focus on the early pre-operative effects in stage III colon cancer and plans to present initial efficacy data towards the year-end 2024. Final results are expected during 2H 2025.

