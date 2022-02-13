WntResearch : appoints new CEO with effect from April

Press release from Companies

The Board has appointed Pernilla Sandwall as the new CEO of WntResearch AB with effect from April 29. The current acting CEO Anders Rabbe will leave his position on February 15 at his own request. Gudrun Anstrén, Chairman of the Board, will be acting CEO until Pernilla Sandwall takes office.

To secure the distribution of responsibilities, the Board member Peter Ström will be acting Chairman of the Board during the same period between 15 February and 29 April.

Pernilla Sandwall has a solid background in drug development. She comes from a role as Chief Operating Officer at InDex Pharmaceuticals, where she has been engaged since 2012. Pernilla has had a significant role in the development of the company, both directly in the business but also strategically in the management team and in close collaboration with the Board of Directors. She has taken the company and its pharmaceutical project from phase II to phase III. Pernilla has extensive experience of clinical studies, regulatory processes, business development and financing in a life science company in a listed environment. Pernilla is also a Board member of Alzinova AB and IML (Innovative Minor Life science companies) which is part of the Swedish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry.

" As the CEO, I am really looking forward to continuing to develop the company and execute the ongoing study with Foxy-5 for prevention of metastases and the spread of cancer. Both the company and the project have great potential and it is with great enthusiasm that I will start as the CEO" says Pernilla Sandwall.

Anders Rabbe started as acting CEO on October 15 2020 and, as previously announced, he will leave at his own request on February 15 due to another interesting CEO assignment. Anders will remain as a consultant to the company to ensure an efficient transition to keep the momentum when Pernilla starts her assignment.

"The Board of WntResearch would like to thank Anders Rabbe for his efforts to strengthen the company's position for the future during a challenging period due to the pandemic. We welcome Pernilla Sandwall and are looking forward to working together with her to take the NeoFox study, as well as the company, to the next level and to create the right conditions for the development of Foxy-5. Pernilla's knowledge and experience will strengthen the company. The Board continuously seeks to strengthen the organization and in the short and long term build the team that WntResearch needs to reach important milestones" says Gudrun Anstrén, Chairman of the Board.

About WntResearch

WntResearch is a biotech company in oncology that develops new therapies intended to prevent the metastatic process. The company's research is focused on studying the endogenous protein WNT5A, which in scientific studies has shown to affect tumor cells' ability to move and spread in the body. WntResearch drug candidate Foxy-5 is a peptide that mimics the function of WNT5A and is intended to reduce the mobility and spread of cancer cells thus preventing metastases from occurring. Although current cancer treatment has become more effective, there are no effective ways to prevent the onset of metastases that cause about 90 percent of all cancer-related deaths. Foxy-5 has a unique mechanism of action and has shown a good safety profile with few side effects in two Phase I clinical trials. The safety and efficacy of Foxy-5 are now being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial NeoFox, in patients with stage II-III colon cancer.