  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Wockhardt Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOCKPHARMA   INE049B01025

WOCKHARDT LIMITED

(WOCKPHARMA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:16:33 am
310 INR   -1.01%
10:44aWOCKHARDT : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
03/08WOCKHARDT LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 3 new shares @ 225 INR for 10 existing shares
FA
03/04Wockhardt Sets March 9 as Record Date for $98 Million Rights Issue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wockhardt : Newspaper Advertisements

03/13/2022 | 10:44am EDT
Ref. No.: WOCK/SEC/SE/2021-22/139

13h March, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relations Department

Exchange Plaza

P J Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532300

NSE Symbol: WOCKPHARMA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Issue of up to 3,32,44,650 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each ("Rights Equity Shares") of Wockhardt Limited (the "Company") for cash at a price of ₹225 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of ₹220 per Rights Equity Share) for an amount aggregating up to ₹7,480,046,250 (assuming full subscription) on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company ("Eligible Equity Shareholders") in the ratio of 3 Rights Equity Shares for every 10 fully paid- up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders on March 9, 2022 (the "Record Date") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") and the circulars dated December 30, 2009, April 29, 2011, January 22, 2020 (collectively, "Rights Issue ASBA Circular"), April 22, 2020 (the "Relaxation Circular 1") and May 6, 2020 read with the circular dated July 24, 2020, January 19, 2021, April 22, 2021 and October 1, 2021 (collectively the "Relaxation Circulars 2" and together with Rights Issue ASBA Circular and Relaxation Circular 1, the "SEBI Rights Issue Circulars"), each issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (such issuance defined as the "Issue").

With reference to our letter dated March 4, 2022 for submitting the letter of offer dated March 4, 2022 ("Letter of Offer") in connection with the Issue, please note that the Company has issued an advertisement under Regulation 84(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, which includes, among others, details of the date of completion of dispatch of the Abridged Letter of Offer and Application Form, and Addendum to the Letter of Offer ("Advertisement"). We hereby submit the soft copy of the Advertisement, in '.pdf' format.

The Advertisement, in addition of being disseminated on the websites of the Company (www.wockhardt.com), the Registrar and at the Registrar's web-based application platform (www.linkintime.co.in) and the Lead Manager (www.ambit.co), was published in the following newspapers on March 12, 2022:

  • Financial Express (English - All editions)
  • Jansatta (Hindi - All editions), and
  • Navshakti (Marathi - Maharashtra) (Marathi being the regional language of Maharashtra, where the Company's registered office is situated).

We request you to take the above on record.

Should you require any further information from us, we would be pleased to furnish the same.

All capitalised terms not specifically defined in this letter will have the same meanings as ascribed to such terms in the Letter of Offer.

Thanking you,

for Wockhardt Limited

Debashis Dey

Company Secretary

Wockhardt Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 14:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WOCKHARDT LIMITED
10:44aWOCKHARDT : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
03/08WOCKHARDT LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 3 new shares @ 225 INR for 10 existing shares
FA
03/04Wockhardt Sets March 9 as Record Date for $98 Million Rights Issue
MT
03/03WOCKHARDT : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
02/07Wockhardt Gets Indian Drug Regulator's Approval to Export Up to 100 Million Doses of Sp..
MT
02/07Wockhardt Gets CDSCO Nod for Exporting Up to 100 Million Doses of Sputnik Vaccines
CI
01/28Wockhardt Limited, the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology major, reported its 3rd Quarter..
AQ
01/27Wockhardt Turns to Loss in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/27Wockhardt Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
01/27Wockhardt Limited Appoints Deepak Madnani as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 083 M 353 M 353 M
Net income 2021 6 861 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net Debt 2021 24 075 M 314 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 351 M 448 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 23,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Murtaza Habil Khorakiwala Managing Director & Executive Director
Manas Datta Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Habil Fakhruddin Khorakiwala Chairman
Gajanand Sahu Secretary & Compliance Officer
Aman Som Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOCKHARDT LIMITED-18.52%448
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.66%28 232
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.76%18 196
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.15.68%15 636
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-12.57%15 608
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.2.14%12 290