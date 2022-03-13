Wockhardt : Newspaper Advertisements

Ref. No.: WOCK/SEC/SE/2021-22/139 13h March, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relations Department Exchange Plaza P J Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532300 NSE Symbol: WOCKPHARMA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Issue of up to 3,32,44,650 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each ("Rights Equity Shares") of Wockhardt Limited (the "Company") for cash at a price of ₹225 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of ₹220 per Rights Equity Share) for an amount aggregating up to ₹7,480,046,250 (assuming full subscription) on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company ("Eligible Equity Shareholders") in the ratio of 3 Rights Equity Shares for every 10 fully paid- up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders on March 9, 2022 (the "Record Date") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") and the circulars dated December 30, 2009, April 29, 2011, January 22, 2020 (collectively, "Rights Issue ASBA Circular"), April 22, 2020 (the "Relaxation Circular 1") and May 6, 2020 read with the circular dated July 24, 2020, January 19, 2021, April 22, 2021 and October 1, 2021 (collectively the "Relaxation Circulars 2" and together with Rights Issue ASBA Circular and Relaxation Circular 1, the "SEBI Rights Issue Circulars"), each issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (such issuance defined as the "Issue").

With reference to our letter dated March 4, 2022 for submitting the letter of offer dated March 4, 2022 ("Letter of Offer") in connection with the Issue, please note that the Company has issued an advertisement under Regulation 84(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, which includes, among others, details of the date of completion of dispatch of the Abridged Letter of Offer and Application Form, and Addendum to the Letter of Offer ("Advertisement"). We hereby submit the soft copy of the Advertisement, in '.pdf' format.

The Advertisement, in addition of being disseminated on the websites of the Company (www.wockhardt.com), the Registrar and at the Registrar's web-based application platform (www.linkintime.co.in) and the Lead Manager (www.ambit.co), was published in the following newspapers on March 12, 2022: