Wolford AG: Announcement on the result of the offering of the new shares

8 February 2023



Wolford AG herewith announces the results of the rights offering, which took place between 23.1.2023 and 6.2.2023, and informs the market that 2,934,515 new shares were subscribed for in the rights offering by exercise of subscription rights. No purchase offers for new shares were submitted in a rump placement. Today, the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, has resolved the final volume of the capital increase with a total of 2,934,515 new shares.



Approx. 66.9% of the 2,934,515 new shares were subscribed for by FFG Wisdom (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. based on its subscription rights. Approx. 32.7% of the 2,934,515 new shares were subscribed for by Ralph Bartel based on his subscription rights. The remaining number of new shares were subscribed for by other holders of subscription rights.



The application to the commercial register for registration of the implementation of the capital increase is expected to be submitted to the Regional Court of Feldkirch (Landesgericht Feldkirch) on or about 14.2.2023.



Disclaimer: A public offering of new shares is exclusively made in the Republic of Austria on the basis of a prospectus approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority and published in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation (Prospektverordnung), as supplemented from time to time. The new shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. Wolford AG does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States. There is no public offering of the new shares in the United States of America or in other countries except for the Republic of Austria.

