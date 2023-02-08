Advanced search
  Wolford AG
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wolford AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOL   AT0000834007

WOLFORD AG

(WOL)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  04:33:15 2023-02-08 am EST
5.700 EUR   -2.56%
Wolford AG: Announcement on the result of the offering of the new shares

02/08/2023 | 06:23am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Wolford AG: Announcement on the result of the offering of the new shares

08-Feb-2023 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

8 February 2023

Wolford AG herewith announces the results of the rights offering, which took place between 23.1.2023 and 6.2.2023, and informs the market that 2,934,515 new shares were subscribed for in the rights offering by exercise of subscription rights. No purchase offers for new shares were submitted in a rump placement. Today, the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, has resolved the final volume of the capital increase with a total of 2,934,515 new shares.

Approx. 66.9% of the 2,934,515 new shares were subscribed for by FFG Wisdom (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. based on its subscription rights. Approx. 32.7% of the 2,934,515 new shares were subscribed for by Ralph Bartel based on his subscription rights. The remaining number of new shares were subscribed for by other holders of subscription rights.

The application to the commercial register for registration of the implementation of the capital increase is expected to be submitted to the Regional Court of Feldkirch (Landesgericht Feldkirch) on or about 14.2.2023.

Disclaimer: A public offering of new shares is exclusively made in the Republic of Austria on the basis of a prospectus approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority and published in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation (Prospektverordnung), as supplemented from time to time. The new shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. Wolford AG does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States. There is no public offering of the new shares in the United States of America or in other countries except for the Republic of Austria.
 

08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1554997

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1554997  08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554997&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2021 -12,3 M -13,2 M -13,2 M
Net Debt 2021 61,9 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,8 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 117
Free-Float 7,98%
Chart WOLFORD AG
Duration : Period :
Wolford AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLFORD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David K. Chan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Kotrba Chief Operating Officer
Anton Mathis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Faiq Dressendörfer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Greußing Independent Member-Supervisory Board
