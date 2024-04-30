Wolford AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited annual financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Wolford AG announces that the publication of the audited annual financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 must be postponed, as it was not possible to compile all financial information in time. The company is endeavoring to complete the steps required to prepare the financial statements as soon as possible.
End of Inside Information
30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1892845
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1892845 30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST