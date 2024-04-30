EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Wolford AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited annual financial statements



30-Apr-2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wolford AG announces that the publication of the audited annual financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 must be postponed, as it was not possible to compile all financial information in time. The company is endeavoring to complete the steps required to prepare the financial statements as soon as possible.





End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



