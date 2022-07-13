Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOL   AT0000834007

WOLFORD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(WOL)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  10:17 2022-07-13 am EDT
5.900 EUR    0.00%
02:42pWOLFORD AG : Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective 31 July 2022
EQ
06/24WOLFORD : Annual Report 2021
PU
06/24WOLFORD : Annual Financial Report 2021 PDF
PU
Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective 31 July 2022

07/13/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Wolford AG: Andrew Thorndike resigns from the management board effective 31 July 2022

13-Jul-2022 / 20:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bregenz, 13 July 2022 - The member of the management board Andrew Thorndike and the supervisory board today mutually agreed to terminate Andrew Thorndike's board mandate effective 31 July 2022. The supervisory board has initiated the process of appointing a new member of the management board. Until this appointment, management board member Silvia Azzali will manage the business as sole director.
 

13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1397577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1397577  13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 61,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 39,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 091
Free-Float 10,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jung Yang Shao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrew Thorndike Chief Operating Officer
Anton Mathis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claudia Beermann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Medwed Independent Member-Supervisory Board
