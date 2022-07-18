Log in
    WOL   AT0000834007

WOLFORD AG

(WOL)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  04:02 2022-07-15 am EDT
6.050 EUR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wolford : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

07/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Disclaimer

Wolford AG published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 61,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,1 M 40,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 091
Free-Float 10,2%
Chart WOLFORD AG
Duration : Period :
Wolford AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLFORD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jung Yang Shao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrew Thorndike Chief Operating Officer
Anton Mathis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claudia Beermann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Medwed Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLFORD AG-15.97%40
LANCY CO., LTD.-9.52%1 879
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-19.89%1 082
XIN HEE CO., LTD.-21.79%521
JNBY DESIGN LIMITED-33.95%520
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED-31.73%412