Wolford : Andrew Thorndike (COO) and Silvia Azzali (CCO) extended as members of the Executive Board until Dec. 31, 2024

The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG on 19th of May 2021 decided to extend the engagement of Andrew Thorndike as a member of the Executive Board beyond September 30, 2021, and the engagement of Silvia Azzali as a member of the Executive Board beyond October 31, 2021, in each case until December 31, 2024.

The Executive Board will be further consisting of two members. Andrew Thorndike (54), as Chief Operation Officer (COO), is responsible for Product Development, Supply Chain Management, Purchasing and Procurement, Finance and Accounting, Legal, Investor Relations, IT and HR. Silvia Azzali (49) is Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and responsible for Sales & Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design.