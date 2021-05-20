Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOL   AT0000834007

WOLFORD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(WOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wolford : Andrew Thorndike (COO) and Silvia Azzali (CCO) extended as members of the Executive Board until Dec. 31, 2024

05/20/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG on 19th of May 2021 decided to extend the engagement of Andrew Thorndike as a member of the Executive Board beyond September 30, 2021, and the engagement of Silvia Azzali as a member of the Executive Board beyond October 31, 2021, in each case until December 31, 2024.

The Executive Board will be further consisting of two members. Andrew Thorndike (54), as Chief Operation Officer (COO), is responsible for Product Development, Supply Chain Management, Purchasing and Procurement, Finance and Accounting, Legal, Investor Relations, IT and HR. Silvia Azzali (49) is Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and responsible for Sales & Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design.

Disclaimer

Wolford AG published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WOLFORD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:54aWOLFORD  : Andrew Thorndike (COO) and Silvia Azzali (CCO) extended as members of..
PU
05/19PRESS RELEASE  : Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Andrew Thorndike (COO) and Silvia ..
DJ
05/12WOLFORD AG : Detailed figures announced for the short fiscal year 2020 (May &nda..
PU
05/12PRESS RELEASE  : Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Detailed figures announced for the..
DJ
04/30WOLFORD AG : Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements
PU
04/30PRESS RELEASE  : Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Postponement of the publication of..
DJ
2020WOLFORD  : Half Year Report 2020
PU
2020WOLFORD AG : Detailed Figures Announced for the First Half-Year 2020
PU
2020EANS-NEWS  : Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Mid Year Financial Report
DJ
2020WOLFORD  : postpones half-year financial report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 119 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2020 -27,4 M -33,5 M -33,5 M
Net Debt 2020 95,6 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66,3 M 81,0 M 80,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 180
Free-Float 10,2%
Chart WOLFORD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLFORD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jung Yang Shao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrew Thorndike Chief Operating Officer
Anton Mathis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claudia Beermann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Medwed Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLFORD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT34.23%81
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE21.18%381 278
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.84%40 443
V.F. CORPORATION-0.83%33 185
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED23.55%21 022
MONCLER S.P.A.4.71%17 203