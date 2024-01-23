Official WOLFSPEED, INC. press release

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, and Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), a global leader in silicon carbide technology, today announced the expansion and extension of their existing long-term 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement, originally signed in February 2018. The extended partnership includes a multi-year capacity reservation agreement. It contributes to Infineon’s general supply chain stability, also with regard to the growing demand for silicon carbide semiconductor products for automotive, solar and EV applications and energy storage systems.

“As the demand for silicon carbide devices continues to increase, we are following a multi-source strategy to secure access to a high-quality, global and long-term supply base of 150mm and 200mm SiC wafers. Our prolonged partnership with Wolfspeed further strengthens Infineon’s supply chain resilience for the coming years,” said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies. “We have been working with Wolfspeed for more than 20 years to bring the promise of silicon carbide to the automotive, industrial and energy markets, and to help customers leverage this energy-efficient technology to foster decarbonization.”

The adoption of silicon carbide-based power solutions is rapidly growing across multiple markets. Silicon carbide solutions enable smaller, lighter and more cost-effective designs, converting energy more efficiently to unlock new clean energy applications. To better support these growing markets, Infineon is continuously diversifying its supplier base to secure access to high-quality silicon carbide substrates.

“Wolfspeed is the world’s leader in silicon carbide production. We are the catalyst in the industry transition to silicon carbide, providing high-quality materials to key customers like Infineon, a leading supplier in both the automotive and industrial markets, while also scaling our capacity footprint,” said Wolfspeed president and CEO Gregg Lowe. “Industry estimates indicate demand for silicon carbide devices, as well as the supporting material, will grow substantially through 2030, representing a $20 billion annual opportunity. We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Infineon and to serve as a major supplier of silicon carbide wafers in the years ahead.”

