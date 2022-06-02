Log in
    WOLF   US9778521024

WOLFSPEED, INC.

(WOLF)
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:12 pm EDT
73.88 USD   -1.79%
Wolfspeed Announces Appointment of New Global Sales and Marketing Leadership
BU
05/26Citigroup Adjusts Wolfspeed's Price Target to $95 from $125, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Wolfspeed, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2022, May-23-2022 11:20 AM
CI
Wolfspeed Announces Appointment of New Global Sales and Marketing Leadership

06/02/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Rick Madormo Promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing; New VP of America Sales Also Named

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced the promotion of Rick Madormo to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, succeeding Thomas Wessel, who plans to retire at the end of June. In anticipation of Madormo’s promotion, Wolfspeed has hired Owen DeLeon as the company’s new Vice President of Sales for the Americas.

"For the past four years, Rick has led our Americas sales team, and with his deep experience and strong track record of leadership and execution, he is the right choice to lead Wolfspeed through its next phase of continued growth and value creation,” said Gregg Lowe, Wolfspeed president and CEO. “Thomas demonstrated tremendous leadership and vision during his tenure at Wolfspeed and leaves us having achieved a great deal, not the least of which was developing a depth and breadth of talent that is the best in the industry. We wish him well in his retirement.”

Madormo has led Wolfspeed’s Americas Sales organization since 2018, focused on the business development strategy, pipeline growth, and organizational structure, supporting the company’s most recent quarterly revenue growth of 37 percent. An industry veteran, Madormo has more than 25 years of semiconductor experience with sales leadership roles at Intel, Altera, and others.

“It is an exciting time to be at Wolfspeed, as we continue to find new ways to support our customers and drive the global transition from silicon to Silicon Carbide,” said Madormo. “I look forward to the new challenge of leading our global sales and marketing organization and helping the team achieve even greater impact for our customers.”

DeLeon adds 15 years of semiconductor industry experience to Wolfspeed, most recently with Intel Corp, where he served as Senior Director of Sales, Americas and General Manager of its Programmable Solutions Group business in the Americas.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 727 M - -
Net income 2022 -292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 134 M 9 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 8,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 466
Free-Float 99,4%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 73,88 $
Average target price 113,28 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Managers and Directors
Gregg A. Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neill P. Reynolds Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren R. Jackson Chairman
John W. Palmour Chief Technology Officer
David Costar Chief Information Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLFSPEED, INC.-33.90%9 134
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.73%486 760
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.71%458 735
BROADCOM INC.-13.79%241 722
INTEL CORPORATION-14.35%180 351
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.66%164 028