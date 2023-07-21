Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, announced today that CEO Gregg Lowe has been elected to serve on North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s (N.C. A&T) Board of Trustees. N.C. A&T is the nation’s No. 1-ranked historically black college or university (HBCU).

“North Carolina A&T is proud of our continued strong partnership with Wolfspeed and the appointment of CEO Gregg Lowe to our Board of Trustees,” said N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. “Gregg’s leadership and extensive science and technology background will serve as a vital resource for our prestigious university. I look forward to working with him as we provide new opportunities for our students to pursue the next generation of careers in the green economy, drive innovation and look to solve the problems of both today and tomorrow.”

“I am excited to join the North Carolina A&T Board of Trustees and to serve their students and community,” said Lowe. “Wolfspeed firmly believes in the power of students to change the world, and I’m eager to further strengthen our relationship while working together to usher in the next generation of scientists, technologists and innovators.”

Wolfspeed and N.C. A&T share a rich history of partnership and collaboration. In 2020, Wolfspeed committed $4 million over five years to the HBCU, the single largest donation in the university’s history at that time, to create the Wolfspeed Endowed Scholars Program. The two entities worked together to establish comprehensive education and training curricula and cutting-edge research and innovation programs. This partnership has opened opportunities for undergraduate and graduate credentials in silicon carbide semiconductor manufacturing, as well as training and career advancement programs for existing semiconductor manufacturing workers.

During President Biden’s visit to Wolfspeed headquarters earlier this year, Wolfspeed announced the continuation of this collaboration with their intent to apply for CHIPS and Science Act funding to build a new research and development facility on North Carolina A&T’s campus. The R&D facility will be focused on silicon carbide to support the next generation of advanced compound semiconductors.

