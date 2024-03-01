Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, today announced that Gregg Lowe, chief executive officer, and Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 7:25pm ET on March 4, 2024.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Wolfspeed’s website. To access the webcast, please visit https://investor.wolfspeed.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include silicon carbide material and power devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, and renewable energy and storage. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

X (formerly Twitter): @Wolfspeed

LinkedIn: @Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301845923/en/