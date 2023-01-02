Advanced search
WOLFSPEED, INC.

(WOLF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
69.04 USD   -0.29%
08:01aWolfspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
2022JPMorgan Slashes Price Target on Wolfspeed to $106 From $125, Affirms Overweight Rating
MT
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 20, 2022
MS
Wolfspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

01/02/2023 | 08:01am EST
Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the following investor conference:

  • Elif Balkas, vice president of research and development, materials, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president, investor relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference at 11:00 am ET on January 6, 2023.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of Wolfspeed’s website. To access the webcast, please visit https://investor.wolfspeed.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 986 M - -
Net income 2023 -206 M - -
Net Debt 2023 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -41,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 576 M 8 576 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,55x
EV / Sales 2024 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 017
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 69,04 $
Average target price 98,61 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregg A. Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neill P. Reynolds Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren R. Jackson Chairman
John W. Palmour Chief Technology Officer
David Costar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOLFSPEED, INC.0.00%8 576
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%378 561
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.00%359 651
BROADCOM INC.0.00%233 653
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.00%149 949
QUALCOMM, INC.0.00%123 243