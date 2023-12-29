Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.12.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
- Name Title:
First name:
Last name(s):
Dr.
Andreas
von Aufschnaiter
2.
Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory
body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
- LEI 5299001G2MZ6VQ2K4Z89
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000A25NJ6
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
12.90 EUR
3,876 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
12.9000 EUR
3,876.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
2023-12-27; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
29.12.2023 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
Grabenweg 58
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Internet:
www .wolftankgroup.com
Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
End of News
EQS News Service
88401 29.12.2023 CET/CEST
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wolftank Adisa Holding AG published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 11:05:45 UTC.