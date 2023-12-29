Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  1. Name Title:

First name:

Last name(s):

Dr.

Andreas

von Aufschnaiter

2.

Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory

body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

  1. LEI 5299001G2MZ6VQ2K4Z89

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

AT0000A25NJ6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.90 EUR

3,876 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.9000 EUR

3,876.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

2023-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

29.12.2023 CET/CEST

Language:

English

Company:

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

Grabenweg 58

6020 Innsbruck

Austria

Internet:

www .wolftankgroup.com

Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA

End of News

EQS News Service

88401 29.12.2023 CET/CEST

