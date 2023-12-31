In accordance with Art. 19, MAR., Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG announces Director's Dealing of:

Mr. Markus Wenner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr. Andreas von Aufschnaiter, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Notification form Mr. Markus Wenner:



Notification of directors' dealings in accordance with Art. 19 MAR (Director's Dealing) (German) December 29, 2023 17.11 KB 1 file(s)

Notification form Dr. Andreas von Aufschnaiter:



Notification of directors' dealings in accordance with Art. 19 MAR (Director's Dealing) (German) December 29, 2023 17.07 KB 1 file(s)

About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading global technology partner for energy and environmental solutions. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in over 20 countries in implementing projects efficiently and in an environmentally friendly manner. To this end, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - for example, through the turnkey supply of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling stations. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, and recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are controlled by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The shares of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.