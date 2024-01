Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG announces successfully placed capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Incoming Orders

Ad hoc release Innsbruck, 31 January 2024

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

On 31 January 2024, the Management Board of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) with the approval of the Supervisory Board on 31 January 2024, resolved to increase the share capital of the company by issuing 255,343 new bearer shares. This capital increase is carried out by partially utilizing the authorized capital resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2023 (the "Annual General Meeting") against cash contributions and by excluding the subscription rights of shareholders (direct exclusion). The price is EUR 12.50 per share and is based on the volume-weighted average price over 60 trading days at the end of trading on the record date of 25 January 2024.



In the course of the capital increase, the share capital is increased by EUR 255,343. After the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company thus amounts to EUR 5,281,654, divided into 5,281,654 no-par value shares with voting rights. The new shares are entitled to dividends for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2023.

The new shares were placed by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG as formal underwriter in a private placement with selected qualified and long-term oriented institutional and/or large non-institutional investors. The transaction was also supported by Wiener Privatbank SE.

The capital increase serves to strengthen the equity base, to support further growth and, in particular, to finance the exceptionally high order intake in the area of refueling systems for hydrogen vehicles.



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges.

Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com



