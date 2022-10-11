The global energy sector is in a state of radical change. Sus­tainab­le tech­no­lo­gies are on the rise and will gra­du­al­ly replace coal, oil and gas over the next few decades. A low-carbon hydro­gen economy can be a crucial cor­ner­stone of the energy tran­si­ti­on. Fore­casts show that global hydro­gen demand will nearly double between 2019 and 2040, from 2400 tera­watt hours (TWh) to 4590 TWh and by 2070, demand will even incre­a­se by a factor of 7 to 17,390 TWh[1].

Espe­cial­ly green hydro­gen will play a special role and has become one of the major market trends. For achie­ving the Paris climate goal (2°C limit on global warming), green hydro­gen is a key energy source. The Euro­pean "Green Deal", which calls for redu­cing emis­si­ons by 55% from today's levels by 2030 and to climate-neutral levels by 2050, has further acce­le­ra­ted its growth process. Moreo­ver, a his­to­ri­cal decisi­on taken by the EU in Sep­tem­ber 2022 will defi­ni­tively impact the context, by sup­por­ting hydro­gen as a game changer for Europe and pro­mo­ting the hydro­gen economy from a niche to a mass market: During the State of the Union speech, the Euro­pean Com­mis­si­on Pre­si­dent, Ursula von der Leyen, announ­ced the crea­ti­on of a Hydro­gen Bank with an initial capital of € 3 billion. This will provide a great boost to the market that will support to reach the Euro­pean Union's pro­po­sed 2030 target of pro­du­cing 10 million tonnes of rene­wa­ble hydro­gen each year. The­re­fo­re, due to the incre­a­se in demand in the coming years, its pro­duc­tion cost will drop signi­fi­cant­ly. At the same time, the demand for infra­st­ruc­tu­re will soar.

That is where Wolf­tank Group's exper­ti­se comes in, as Wolf­tank Group's CEO Peter Werth pre­sen­ted among others at the VDE Finan­cial Hydro­gen Dia­lo­gue 2022. The event, which takes place annu­al­ly at Nur­em­berg, brings tog­e­ther natio­nal and inter­na­tio­nal decisi­on-makers and experts from busi­ness, poli­tics and science along the entire value chain of the hydro­gen economy. As CEO Peter Werth exp­lai­ned, Wolf­tank Group - with two decades of hydro­gen expe­ri­ence - is not just fol­lowing a trend, but brin­ging in-depth expe­ri­ence and turnkey, multi-modal hydro­gen supply solu­ti­ons today. The company builds the infra­st­ruc­tu­re for emis­si­on-free mobi­li­ty and pro­vi­des state-of-the-art hydro­gen tech­no­lo­gies and solu­ti­ons that ease its storage, trans­port and distribution.

[1] PWC stra­te­gy & study, 2021.

The first major area of leverage is the decar­bo­niz­a­ti­on of heavy-duty trans­port, spe­ci­fi­cal­ly muni­ci­pal vehi­cles and heavy-duty com­mer­cial vehi­cles. The number of vehicle manu­fac­tu­rers is rapidly growing and cur­r­ent­ly stands at 30. By 2025, CO2 fleet emis­si­ons from new vehi­cles must be reduced by an average of 15 per cent com­pa­red to 2019/20, and by as much as 30 per cent by 2030 in the Euro­pean Union. To serve a long-haul network, 4,000 hydro­gen refu­el­ling sta­ti­ons will be needed. Cur­r­ent­ly, less than 100 are in ope­ra­ti­on. Wolf­tank Group can help to build them: Hydro­gen pro­duc­tion faci­li­ties, logistics con­tai­ners, mobile and sta­tio­na­ry hydro­gen refu­el­ling sta­ti­ons, backup systems and dis­pen­sers are all part of the Group's product range.

The target markets of the company include muni­ci­pal public trans­port as well as com­mer­cial vehi­cles inclu­ding muni­ci­pal fleets, ambu­lan­ces, fire bri­ga­des and mail deli­ve­ries. A major example of the company's imple­men­ta­ti­on skills is the hydro­gen refu­el­ling station deve­lo­ped in Bolzano (Italy). The turnkey station, which was planned in three months and imple­men­ted in nine weeks, suc­cess­ful­ly serves a fleet of hydro­gen buses since the summer of 2021.

[1] PWC stra­te­gy & study, 2021

About Wolf­tank Group

Wolf­tank Group is a leading tech­no­lo­gy partner for energy and envi­ron­men­tal solu­ti­ons ope­ra­ting world­wi­de. In the field of energy mobi­li­ty and logistics, the Group sup­ports cus­to­mers in more than 20 coun­tries to imple­ment pro­jects in an effi­ci­ent and envi­ron­ment­al­ly friend­ly way. For this, it deve­lo­ps and imple­ments tomorrow's tech­no­lo­gies to decar­bo­ni­ze trans­port and build the infra­st­ruc­tu­re for zero-emis­si­on mobi­li­ty - such as turnkey deli­very of modular hydro­gen and LNG refu­e­ling faci­li­ties. In the area of envi­ron­men­tal solu­ti­ons, the offe­ring inclu­des due dili­gen­ces for envi­ron­men­tal risks, cus­to­mi­zed ser­vices for soil and ground­wa­ter reme­dia­ti­on, as well as recy­cling. The group's sub­si­dia­ries in eight coun­tries on three con­ti­nents are managed by Wolf­tank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Inns­bruck, Austria. The share of Wolf­tank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchan­ge AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchan­ge and is traded on Xetra, the Frank­furt and Berlin Stock Exch­an­ges. Further infor­ma­ti­on: www.wolftankgroup.com

Dis­c­lai­mer:

This com­mu­ni­ca­ti­on con­tains forward-looking state­ments based on current know­ledge, expec­ta­ti­ons, and pro­jec­tions of Wolf­tank-Adisa Holding AG's manage­ment about the future. All state­ments are subject to poten­ti­al­ly uncer­tain assump­ti­ons and risks that could cause actual results to differ mate­ri­al­ly from those expres­sed or implied by such state­ments. Such state­ments can be iden­ti­fied using words such as "expect", "plan", "anti­ci­pa­te", "target", "esti­ma­te", "assume" or similar. Con­se­quent­ly, state­ments rela­ting to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obli­ga­ti­on to adjust, correct or monitor state­ments made in this com­mu­ni­ca­ti­on in the future.