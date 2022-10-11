The global energy sector is in a state of radical change. Sustainable technologies are on the rise and will gradually replace coal, oil and gas over the next few decades. A low-carbon hydrogen economy can be a crucial cornerstone of the energy transition. Forecasts show that global hydrogen demand will nearly double between 2019 and 2040, from 2400 terawatt hours (TWh) to 4590 TWh and by 2070, demand will even increase by a factor of 7 to 17,390 TWh[1].
Especially green hydrogen will play a special role and has become one of the major market trends. For achieving the Paris climate goal (2°C limit on global warming), green hydrogen is a key energy source. The European "Green Deal", which calls for reducing emissions by 55% from today's levels by 2030 and to climate-neutral levels by 2050, has further accelerated its growth process. Moreover, a historical decision taken by the EU in September 2022 will definitively impact the context, by supporting hydrogen as a game changer for Europe and promoting the hydrogen economy from a niche to a mass market: During the State of the Union speech, the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the creation of a Hydrogen Bank with an initial capital of € 3 billion. This will provide a great boost to the market that will support to reach the European Union's proposed 2030 target of producing 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen each year. Therefore, due to the increase in demand in the coming years, its production cost will drop significantly. At the same time, the demand for infrastructure will soar.
That is where Wolftank Group's expertise comes in, as Wolftank Group's CEO Peter Werth presented among others at the VDE Financial Hydrogen Dialogue 2022. The event, which takes place annually at Nuremberg, brings together national and international decision-makers and experts from business, politics and science along the entire value chain of the hydrogen economy. As CEO Peter Werth explained, Wolftank Group - with two decades of hydrogen experience - is not just following a trend, but bringing in-depth experience and turnkey, multi-modal hydrogen supply solutions today. The company builds the infrastructure for emission-free mobility and provides state-of-the-art hydrogen technologies and solutions that ease its storage, transport and distribution.
[1] PWC strategy & study, 2021.
Working for the hydrogen society
The first major area of leverage is the decarbonization of heavy-duty transport, specifically municipal vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The number of vehicle manufacturers is rapidly growing and currently stands at 30. By 2025, CO2 fleet emissions from new vehicles must be reduced by an average of 15 per cent compared to 2019/20, and by as much as 30 per cent by 2030 in the European Union. To serve a long-haul network, 4,000 hydrogen refuelling stations will be needed. Currently, less than 100 are in operation. Wolftank Group can help to build them: Hydrogen production facilities, logistics containers, mobile and stationary hydrogen refuelling stations, backup systems and dispensers are all part of the Group's product range.
The target markets of the company include municipal public transport as well as commercial vehicles including municipal fleets, ambulances, fire brigades and mail deliveries. A major example of the company's implementation skills is the hydrogen refuelling station developed in Bolzano (Italy). The turnkey station, which was planned in three months and implemented in nine weeks, successfully serves a fleet of hydrogen buses since the summer of 2021.
About Wolftank Group
Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com
