  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAH   AT0000A25NJ6

WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG

(WAH)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04:56 2022-10-11 am EDT
13.80 EUR   -1.08%
Wolftank Adisa : Hydro­gen for the future

10/11/2022 | 05:02am EDT
The global energy sector is in a state of radical change. Sus­tainab­le tech­no­lo­gies are on the rise and will gra­du­al­ly replace coal, oil and gas over the next few decades. A low-carbon hydro­gen economy can be a crucial cor­ner­stone of the energy tran­si­ti­on. Fore­casts show that global hydro­gen demand will nearly double between 2019 and 2040, from 2400 tera­watt hours (TWh) to 4590 TWh and by 2070, demand will even incre­a­se by a factor of 7 to 17,390 TWh[1].

Espe­cial­ly green hydro­gen will play a special role and has become one of the major market trends. For achie­ving the Paris climate goal (2°C limit on global warming), green hydro­gen is a key energy source. The Euro­pean "Green Deal", which calls for redu­cing emis­si­ons by 55% from today's levels by 2030 and to climate-neutral levels by 2050, has further acce­le­ra­ted its growth process. Moreo­ver, a his­to­ri­cal decisi­on taken by the EU in Sep­tem­ber 2022 will defi­ni­tively impact the context, by sup­por­ting hydro­gen as a game changer for Europe and pro­mo­ting the hydro­gen economy from a niche to a mass market: During the State of the Union speech, the Euro­pean Com­mis­si­on Pre­si­dent, Ursula von der Leyen, announ­ced the crea­ti­on of a Hydro­gen Bank with an initial capital of € 3 billion. This will provide a great boost to the market that will support to reach the Euro­pean Union's pro­po­sed 2030 target of pro­du­cing 10 million tonnes of rene­wa­ble hydro­gen each year. The­re­fo­re, due to the incre­a­se in demand in the coming years, its pro­duc­tion cost will drop signi­fi­cant­ly. At the same time, the demand for infra­st­ruc­tu­re will soar.

That is where Wolf­tank Group's exper­ti­se comes in, as Wolf­tank Group's CEO Peter Werth pre­sen­ted among others at the VDE Finan­cial Hydro­gen Dia­lo­gue 2022. The event, which takes place annu­al­ly at Nur­em­berg, brings tog­e­ther natio­nal and inter­na­tio­nal decisi­on-makers and experts from busi­ness, poli­tics and science along the entire value chain of the hydro­gen economy. As CEO Peter Werth exp­lai­ned, Wolf­tank Group - with two decades of hydro­gen expe­ri­ence - is not just fol­lowing a trend, but brin­ging in-depth expe­ri­ence and turnkey, multi-modal hydro­gen supply solu­ti­ons today. The company builds the infra­st­ruc­tu­re for emis­si­on-free mobi­li­ty and pro­vi­des state-of-the-art hydro­gen tech­no­lo­gies and solu­ti­ons that ease its storage, trans­port and distribution.

[1] PWC stra­te­gy & study, 2021.

Working for the hydro­gen society

The first major area of leverage is the decar­bo­niz­a­ti­on of heavy-duty trans­port, spe­ci­fi­cal­ly muni­ci­pal vehi­cles and heavy-duty com­mer­cial vehi­cles. The number of vehicle manu­fac­tu­rers is rapidly growing and cur­r­ent­ly stands at 30. By 2025, CO2 fleet emis­si­ons from new vehi­cles must be reduced by an average of 15 per cent com­pa­red to 2019/20, and by as much as 30 per cent by 2030 in the Euro­pean Union. To serve a long-haul network, 4,000 hydro­gen refu­el­ling sta­ti­ons will be needed. Cur­r­ent­ly, less than 100 are in ope­ra­ti­on. Wolf­tank Group can help to build them: Hydro­gen pro­duc­tion faci­li­ties, logistics con­tai­ners, mobile and sta­tio­na­ry hydro­gen refu­el­ling sta­ti­ons, backup systems and dis­pen­sers are all part of the Group's product range.

The target markets of the company include muni­ci­pal public trans­port as well as com­mer­cial vehi­cles inclu­ding muni­ci­pal fleets, ambu­lan­ces, fire bri­ga­des and mail deli­ve­ries. A major example of the company's imple­men­ta­ti­on skills is the hydro­gen refu­el­ling station deve­lo­ped in Bolzano (Italy). The turnkey station, which was planned in three months and imple­men­ted in nine weeks, suc­cess­ful­ly serves a fleet of hydro­gen buses since the summer of 2021.

[1] PWC stra­te­gy & study, 2021

About Wolf­tank Group

Wolf­tank Group is a leading tech­no­lo­gy partner for energy and envi­ron­men­tal solu­ti­ons ope­ra­ting world­wi­de. In the field of energy mobi­li­ty and logistics, the Group sup­ports cus­to­mers in more than 20 coun­tries to imple­ment pro­jects in an effi­ci­ent and envi­ron­ment­al­ly friend­ly way. For this, it deve­lo­ps and imple­ments tomorrow's tech­no­lo­gies to decar­bo­ni­ze trans­port and build the infra­st­ruc­tu­re for zero-emis­si­on mobi­li­ty - such as turnkey deli­very of modular hydro­gen and LNG refu­e­ling faci­li­ties. In the area of envi­ron­men­tal solu­ti­ons, the offe­ring inclu­des due dili­gen­ces for envi­ron­men­tal risks, cus­to­mi­zed ser­vices for soil and ground­wa­ter reme­dia­ti­on, as well as recy­cling. The group's sub­si­dia­ries in eight coun­tries on three con­ti­nents are managed by Wolf­tank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Inns­bruck, Austria. The share of Wolf­tank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchan­ge AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchan­ge and is traded on Xetra, the Frank­furt and Berlin Stock Exch­an­ges. Further infor­ma­ti­on: www.wolftankgroup.com

Dis­c­lai­mer:

This com­mu­ni­ca­ti­on con­tains forward-looking state­ments based on current know­ledge, expec­ta­ti­ons, and pro­jec­tions of Wolf­tank-Adisa Holding AG's manage­ment about the future. All state­ments are subject to poten­ti­al­ly uncer­tain assump­ti­ons and risks that could cause actual results to differ mate­ri­al­ly from those expres­sed or implied by such state­ments. Such state­ments can be iden­ti­fied using words such as "expect", "plan", "anti­ci­pa­te", "target", "esti­ma­te", "assume" or similar. Con­se­quent­ly, state­ments rela­ting to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obli­ga­ti­on to adjust, correct or monitor state­ments made in this com­mu­ni­ca­ti­on in the future.

Disclaimer

Wolftank Adisa Holding AG published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
