Wolftank Adisa Holding AG is an Austria-based company that operates as an environmental technology company for tank systems and soil remediation. The Company focuses on the remediation and monitoring of tank farms and environmental protection services for contaminated soils and facilities, as well as groundwater purification. Its patented application technology, based on high-tech, in-house developed epoxy resins, enables the repair of defective tank systems, including remote monitoring. The Company serves customers worldwide.