  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAH   AT0000A25NJ6

WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG

(WAH)
Delayed Xetra  -  03:35:41 2023-05-04 am EDT
12.80 EUR   -2.29%
05:42aWolftank Group to install more than 400 e-charging stations in Italy
EQ
03/16Wolftank-adisa Holding Ag : Wolftank Group establishes subsidiary in the USA
EQ
03/02Wolftank Adisa : Shaping the present and the future
PU
Wolftank Group to install more than 400 e-charging stations in Italy

05/04/2023 | 05:42am EDT
EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Wolftank Group to install more than 400 e-charging stations in Italy

04.05.2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolftank Group to install more than 400 e-charging stations in Italy 
  • More than 100 highly frequented locations for new fast-charging stations
  • Orders of over EUR 2.5 million from framework agreements amounting to approx. EUR 4 million

Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specializing in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, has signed cooperation agreements with several leading e-mobility providers in Italy to install over 400 mainly fast charging stations. The first e-charging stations have already been successfully set up and put into operation. Numerous others will be installed in the coming months at around 115 high-traffic locations such as freeway service areas, train station parking lots, service stations and public areas.

The Group is thus taking advantage of the high potential offered by the e-mobility sector and applying its long-standing expertise in the expansion of zero-emission refueling infrastructure. Revenues of around EUR 4 million are expected for these projects. In addition, the development of the sector and the expertise gained in electric charging systems offer new opportunities for the installation of further e-charging stations in Italy, Spain and the EU. Wolftank Group sees its strategy confirmed and has created an optimal basis for future development in the e-mobility sector with the investment in the Italian company Mares, which is part of the group via a joint venture with Kuwait Petroleum Italia.

"We have been able to make well-targeted use of our know-how as well as our network in Italy to win important contracts in the field of e-mobility. The expansion of e-charging infrastructure is a worldwide need and will continue to offer us good potential in the future. Our goal is to become a key pillar for zero-emission vehicle refueling and to build the infrastructure for the mobility of the future, be it e-mobility or hydrogen. The orders we have won give us the opportunity to consolidate and further expand our market position", says Peter Werth, CEO of the Wolftank Group.

Photo (link): https://wolftankgroup.com/mediapool/2023/05/04-05-2023-Wolftank-Group-PA.jpg

 

About Wolftank Group
Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
phone: +43 (512) 345726
email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
 

Disclaimer:
This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.


04.05.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
Grabenweg 58
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Phone: +43 512 345726
E-mail: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
WKN: A2PBHR
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1624445

Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
 
End of News EQS News Service

1624445  04.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
